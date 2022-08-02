ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

The National Black Theatre Festival is back in Winston-Salem

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PjFl_0h18gzr000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Black Theatre Festival is back!

On Monday, the purple carpet rolled out for one of the biggest theater festivals.

It was standing room only in the lobby of the Marriott on North Cherry Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

People traveled hundreds of miles to be there.

Purple and black could be seen from miles away as people poured into the Marriott Hotel’s main lobby for the kickoff of the festival.

“I’m out here for the first time at the festival. Very, very excited to be here,” Daydra Smith said.

Smith and her family traveled from south Florida to see what all the buzz was all about.

“This whole experience has reinverted me and put a fire in me to want to go and create and one day, be one of these influenced people and come back and pay it back and excite artists just like me entering the field,” Smith said.

Big-time names were there like award-winning actress, writer and producer Regina Taylor, actress Lisa Arrindel and actress from the “The Chi”, Tyla Abercrumbie.

This festival is now in its 17th year and will have 75 vendors.

Music, a film festival, teen poetry, workshops, job opportunities for actors and directors and theatre were all featured with more than 100 performances in several Winston-Salem venues.

People who attended say the festival comes at the perfect time to honor TV pioneer Nichelle Nichols

She is best known for her role in Star Trek, and she is also among the first Black woman to have a leading role in a TV series.

She died Saturday at the age of 89.

“I’m always proud of the shoulders I stood on and doors that opened for me. We wouldn’t be artists if these people hadn’t opened those doors and took some of the injustices,” Abercrumbie said.

“I struggle in this field today, and I can’t imagine what she had to go through to break through in this career,” Smith said. “Such a strong amazing woman to take on that burden and open the gates for the rest.”

Monday was just the kickoff of the weeklong activities.

The night ended with a star-studded gala at the Benton Convention Center.

For a list of scheduled activities, you can download the National Black Theatre Festival app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC native wins Not Your Average Folk contest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced on Wednesday that Anna Vtipil, a Raleigh native, is the grand prize winner of the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest. In recognition of her first-place win, Vtipil and her ensemble have been awarded a performance spot at the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival, which runs […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

National Black Theatre Festival returns after 2-year hiatus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Black Theatre Festival is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The National Black Theatre Festival runs August 1-6 in Winston-Salem. "Succession," written by Charles White, is making its world debut at the NBTF, and his son and actor, Justin Walker White,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Florida State
Winston-salem, NC
Society
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies.  The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Enjoying National Night Out with High Point Museum

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — August 2 is a chance to get to know some of the men and women in uniform in your community. National Night Out is a campaign intended to strengthen the relationship between neighbors and the police. High Point Museum has special plans for the...
HIGH POINT, NC
wfmynews2.com

'Building dollhouses out of boxes was my forte' | She's now among the less than 1% of Black women architects in America

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do any of these places sound familiar: St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Gibsonville Elementary Replacement School, New Eastern Guilford High School or the Corbett Annex Recreation Center on the campus of NC A&T? All of these places have one thing in common: Sharon Graeber. She's helped on all of these projects as an architect.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Iconic statue to leave Graham

Seward Johnson’s “Embracing Peace” is leaving Graham after nearly three years on display on the front lawn of Alamance Arts. An artist and philanthropist, Johnson initially gained prominence for his sculptures depicting people engaged in everyday activities. Even though Johnson died March 10, 2020, at age 89, his sculptures travel regularly in an effort to continue his legacy and reach as many communities as possible, according to Jenée Castellanos, associate curator at The Seward Johnson Atelier.
GRAHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina Taylor
Person
Nichelle Nichols
WFMY NEWS2

A place where artists collaborate

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Carolina Artist Mixer is a Networking event with one goal in mind. To. bring creatives from all over the state together to showcase their work, and talents, gain exposure and communicate to find future collaborations. "This event will include live poetry and musicians to...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man, 95, volunteers at Wyndham for 63 years straight

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wyndham Championship is a week that Harold Moag looks forward to every single year. “It’s became part of my life,” he explained. In his 95 years of life, he’s spent 63 of them volunteering for the Wyndham. He’ll celebrate his 96th birthday at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday. Volunteering since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County fair starts Friday

The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Poetry#Localevent#Cherry Street#Nexstar#The Marriott Hotel
FOX8 News

North Carolina Zoo mourns death of Reilly; male lion was 23

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Reilly, the North Carolina Zoo’s 23-year-old male lion, has died, according to an announcement from the zoo. Reilly had been battling renal disease for several years, zoo officials say. He was the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited institution. Zoo officials write that Reilly with his […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WHYY

For the first time in 21 years, a Philly artist will perform at the National Black Theatre Festival

For the first time in over 20 years, a Philadelphia theater artist will be performing at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Zuhairah McGill, founder of the First World Theatre Ensemble in West Philadelphia, will be performing her one-woman show, “Sojourner,” wherein she performs as the early 19th century Black abolitionist Sojourner Truth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WXII 12

Greensboro: Fight on A&T campus hospitalizes 3 people, EMS says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An altercation at an NC AAU Junior Olympics event in Greensboro sent athletes and parents into a panic Tuesday afternoon. The event was being held at North Carolina A&T State University. The initial scene of the altercation is under investigation by NCAT Police Department. Guilford EMS...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Unemployment rates rise slightly in June across Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment rates across the Piedmont Triad trickled up by as much as a half-point in June, although they remained significantly lower than a year ago. That followed a statewide trend that showed unemployment rates growing in 98 of 100 counties and in all of the 15 metro areas, data released by […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy