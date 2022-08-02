The National Black Theatre Festival is back in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Black Theatre Festival is back!

On Monday, the purple carpet rolled out for one of the biggest theater festivals.

It was standing room only in the lobby of the Marriott on North Cherry Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

People traveled hundreds of miles to be there.

Purple and black could be seen from miles away as people poured into the Marriott Hotel’s main lobby for the kickoff of the festival.

“I’m out here for the first time at the festival. Very, very excited to be here,” Daydra Smith said.

Smith and her family traveled from south Florida to see what all the buzz was all about.

“This whole experience has reinverted me and put a fire in me to want to go and create and one day, be one of these influenced people and come back and pay it back and excite artists just like me entering the field,” Smith said.

Big-time names were there like award-winning actress, writer and producer Regina Taylor, actress Lisa Arrindel and actress from the “The Chi”, Tyla Abercrumbie.

This festival is now in its 17th year and will have 75 vendors.

Music, a film festival, teen poetry, workshops, job opportunities for actors and directors and theatre were all featured with more than 100 performances in several Winston-Salem venues.

People who attended say the festival comes at the perfect time to honor TV pioneer Nichelle Nichols

She is best known for her role in Star Trek, and she is also among the first Black woman to have a leading role in a TV series.

She died Saturday at the age of 89.

“I’m always proud of the shoulders I stood on and doors that opened for me. We wouldn’t be artists if these people hadn’t opened those doors and took some of the injustices,” Abercrumbie said.

“I struggle in this field today, and I can’t imagine what she had to go through to break through in this career,” Smith said. “Such a strong amazing woman to take on that burden and open the gates for the rest.”

Monday was just the kickoff of the weeklong activities.

The night ended with a star-studded gala at the Benton Convention Center.

For a list of scheduled activities, you can download the National Black Theatre Festival app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.