ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City, Liverpool Renew Title Fight As Premier League Clubs Flex Financial Muscle

By Kieran CANNING
International Business Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Boubacar Kamara
Person
Djed Spence
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Jesse Lingard
Yardbarker

Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Norwegian#Borussia Dortmund#City#Argentine#Arsenal
BBC

Premier League predictions 2022-23: BBC Sport pundits pick their top four

Defending champions Manchester City are going for a hat-trick of titles this season - but can anyone stop them from winning three in a row?. That is the next goal for City boss Pep Guardiola, who has already achieved the feat in Spain (Barcelona, 2008-11) and Germany (Bayern Munich, 2013-16) and has won a total of four league titles in six seasons at City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Industrious Paris-Saint Germain midfielder set for Serie A loan move

Jose Mourinho is currently in the process of rebuilding Roma and following the club’s inaugural Europa Conference League win last season, the Italians have made some ambitious signings, including former Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala. Set to follow the Argentine attacking midfielder to Rome, Gini Wijnaldum, whose move will be...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy