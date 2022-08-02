Man City, Liverpool Renew Title Fight As Premier League Clubs Flex Financial Muscle

www.ibtimes.com
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
SkySports
Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.
Yardbarker
Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan
Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
Report: Manchester City's Potential Marc Cucurella Alternatives Revealed Amid Chelsea Talks
Manchester City have scouted two potential alternatives to Brighton's Marc Cucurella, with it seeming likely that the Spanish left-back will move to Chelsea.
BBC
Premier League predictions 2022-23: BBC Sport pundits pick their top four
Defending champions Manchester City are going for a hat-trick of titles this season - but can anyone stop them from winning three in a row?. That is the next goal for City boss Pep Guardiola, who has already achieved the feat in Spain (Barcelona, 2008-11) and Germany (Bayern Munich, 2013-16) and has won a total of four league titles in six seasons at City.
West Ham agree £35m transfer fee for Amadou Onana after Lille rejected first two offers for Arsenal and Newcastle target
WEST HAM have finally agreed a £35million fee with Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana. However the Hammers are still way off agreeing personal terms for the 20-year-old Belgian. The East London club have already had TWO bids rejected for Onana this summer as manager David Moyes attempts to bolster...
Report: Liverpool Target Set To Join Premier League Team Brentford
Brentford are on the verge of signing Mikkel Damsgaard in a deal expected to be worth €15m with add-ons.
Report: Chelsea Enquire About Southampton Ace Kyle Walker-Peters As Premier League Draws Nearer
The 25-year-old is in contention amongst other fullbacks with the Blues looking desperate to bring in defensive reinforcement for the new season.
Predicted Premier League Table: Tottenham Tipped To Finish Above Arsenal And Chelsea
Check out our predictions for all 20 EPL clubs.
‘I Think Diaz Could Be Player of the Year’ - Ex-Premier League Manager on Luis Diaz
Liverpool secured the services of Columbian International Luis Diaz for a reported £42.3million from Portuguese outfit FC Porto in January this year. Diaz become an instant impact for Klopp's side, and former England manager Stuart Pearce believes he could well go on to win player of the year for the 22/23 campaign.
Yardbarker
Industrious Paris-Saint Germain midfielder set for Serie A loan move
Jose Mourinho is currently in the process of rebuilding Roma and following the club’s inaugural Europa Conference League win last season, the Italians have made some ambitious signings, including former Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala. Set to follow the Argentine attacking midfielder to Rome, Gini Wijnaldum, whose move will be...
UEFA・
Exclusive: Nigel Winterburn on if Tottenham & Arsenal Can Push Manchester City & Liverpool This Season
Former Arsenal player Nigel Winterburn has given his thoughts on the Premier League title race heading into a new season.
'We Are Not Ready' - Fulham Manager Marco Silva Concerned With Squad Ahead Of Liverpool Clash
Marco Silva talks about issues with Fulham squad depth ahead of their Premier League opener against Liverpool.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Foden, Vardy, Traore, Damsgaard, Ronaldo, Gomez, Angelino, Maddison
England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000 a week at Manchester City.(Mail) Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Leicester City's former England striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal. (90min) Tottenham are likely to turn to...
Liverpool Win The Premier League Over Manchester City According To Stats Research
Manchester City pipped Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool once again last season to the Premier League title. This season, however, will go in favour of The Reds, that is according to stats.
Manchester City's Women Super League Fixture Against Aston Villa Switched to Villa Park
Manchester City Women will be playing their first away game of the new Women's Super League at one of the most recognisable stadiums in the United Kingdom.
