Delphos City Council approves waterline

Council members (from left) Mike Eldelbrock, Sherryl George, Nichole Coil and Andrew Grothouse discuss ordinances on Monday evening. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

DELPHOS — The City of Delphos council members met to discuss changes to infrastructure and a new position in their local government on Monday evening. The council had its first reading for the adoption of the new Assistant Safety Service Director position. The council plans to create a position to prepare. The assistant position in most government agencies makes room for a successor to the head position.

“We’re creating this position from a succession head standpoint. It is something that has been discussed for a while now,” said James Mehaffie, Safety Service Director. “We figured now is the time to go ahead and do it so we can be prepared if we look at filling it in next year’s budget. We are still in the process of finalizing the job description but we are looking for someone who has local government management experience.”

According to the city council ordinance, “the council believes that it is necessary for the safety and the wellbeing of the residents of this city that a new permanent full-time position of Assistant Safety Service Director be established.”

The salary is set to range from $1,882.26 to $2,789.36. The salary cost will be funded by the General, Water and Sewer Fund.

The City of Delphos is not looking for applicants at this time but does plan to continue to create the Safety Director Assistant position for the future.

Delphos will also begin construction on a new waterline on S. Main Street. The council had its third reading at the meeting on Monday evening and signed the contract to authorize the project.

Construction will be completed by Hohenbrink Excavating LLC. The project is set to cost around $1.5 million. It will begin later this fall and have possible construction until the winter.

The project will be funded through the Capital Distribution Fund.

“We would like to complete this project before the ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) begins its project on S. Main Street that will start in the spring,” said Mehaffie. “We are waiting on the loan closing through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. That is scheduled to be completed later this month.”