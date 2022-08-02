Norwalk Police respond to Calf Pasture Beach after reports of unconscious person in water

news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Related
hamlethub.com
Community Policing in ACTION! Bethel Police and K9 Penny Head to Camp!
Community policing is action! Yesterday, members of the Bethel Police Department met with Bethel Parks and Rec’s preschool summer camp. Police say campers learned many safety tips and they were able to check out the equipment used by the police department!. The Department's new puppy Bloodhound K9 Penny enjoyed...
hamlethub.com
State Police in Cortlandt seeking public's help identifying shoplifters
The State Police in Cortlandt are investigating the theft of over $3,244 worth of merchandise from Walmart located at 3133 East Main Street Mohegan Lake, NY 10547, at approximately 2:00 p.m. on July 16, 2022. The two pictured suspects left the store in a dark colored 2-door sedan. Anyone with...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police Lieutenant Gannon retires after more than 30 years of dedicated service!
Lieutenant Gannon served our Department for over 30 years. Throughout his career, he has filled the roles of Patrol Sergeant, Youth Officer, Training Officer, and Investigator. Most recently he was the Shift Commander of the 11-7 Shift. In addition, he served as the Town Coordinator for the CT Special Olympics...
hamlethub.com
Southbury Travel Alert: Milling and Paving on Old Waterbury Road
Southbury Public Works will be milling and paving Old Waterbury Road, between Reservoir Road and Bucks Hill Road starting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The work is expected to last until Friday, August 12. There will be limited access so motorists are advised to use alternate routes, if possible. Residents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Troop K helps local children in need through Friends of Karen
The State Police in Troop K would like to offer a special thank you to both the Community-Police Relations Foundation and the Friends of Karen organization in North Salem for including us in their fundraiser to help local children in need. Friends of Karen helps around 1000 children a year...
hamlethub.com
Community-Police Relations Foundation donations to Friends of Karen in Westchester
The State Police in Troop K would like to offer a special thank you to both the Community-Police Relations Foundation and the Friends of Karen organization in North Salem for including us in their fundraiser to help local families in need. Friends of Karen helps around 1000 families a year...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25
Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
hamlethub.com
Red Cross Blood Drive on August 10 at the Congregational Church of Brookfield
Brookfield Lions Club will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Congregational Church of Brookfield (160 Whisconier Road) on August 10 from 1:30 to 6:30 pm. For additional information, click HERE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and honors co-founder John Patrick on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to hold Blueprints and Blue Jeans event to celebrate 30th anniversary in September. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at 6:30 pm at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, CT.
hamlethub.com
Westport Human Services Seeks Community Support for Children's Back-to-School and Afterschool Needs
Human Services Family Program Coordinator Annette D'Augelli announced today that the Department is seeking community support for children's back-to-school and afterschool needs. Ms. D'Augelli said, "Westport's Annual Back-to-School Program offers crucial assistance to local families who lack the financial means to purchase back-to-school supplies and access reliable afterschool childcare for...
hamlethub.com
Volunteer with the Norwalk Health Department
The Norwalk Health Department (NHD) will be forever grateful to the incredible volunteers who gave their time and talent over the past 2.5 years during our community’s COVID-19 response, assisting with food distribution, vaccine clinics, and more. NHD’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) remains essential to our work in public...
hamlethub.com
Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!
Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Appoints Blaize Levitan Chief Operating Officer
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Mr. Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed GPS. Mr. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Library and Lapham Community Center are Cooling Centers
A period of high heat and humidity is forecast for New Canaan until Friday, with high temperatures on Thursday forecast to be 95 degrees. The New Canaan Library and the Lapham Community Center are both available as cooling centers for residents. Their hours of operation are below:. Everyone should take...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Victoria The Hair Queen (New Business Alert!)
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The local shop movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Victoria The...
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
hamlethub.com
Acts 4 Ministry Seeking Back-To-School Donations
Through August 31, 2022, Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury will welcome donations for their annual Back-to-School “Swap and Shop” of school uniform tops and bottoms, school supplies, and accessories, that will be distributed free or at low costs to low-income children of all ages throughout Greater Waterbury. Photographed during the 2021 Acts 4 Ministry Back-to-School event was Brianna Hernandez, then aged 9, reading while her family members shopped for school clothes and supplies.
hamlethub.com
Cooling Centers OPEN in Danbury
Please be advised that due to the extreme heat forecasted for this week (Wednesday, August 3rd – Friday, August 5th) the locations listed below will be available as cooling centers across the City of Danbury. The weather will be closely monitored as the week progresses and adjustments to the city’s cooling strategy will be made as necessary.
hamlethub.com
Brewster Board of Trustees Meeting on 8/3/2022 to be streamed on Zoom as well as in person
The Board of Trustees of the Village of Brewster is holding a regular meeting at 7:30 PM, on August 3, 2022 at Village Hall, 50 Main Street, Brewster, NY. This meeting will also be streamed on Zoom Cloud Meeting as Trustee George Gaspar will be unable to attend in person due to extraordinary circumstance.
Comments / 0