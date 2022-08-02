ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 140,000 people have voted early in Ohio's special Aug. 2 primary election

 2 days ago
www.wkyc.com

wktn.com

Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District

The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
thepostathens.com

Results: Ohio special primary election

Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
wosu.org

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
sunny95.com

Ohio voters completing primary process

COLUMBUS – Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio – again. Voters may experience a feeling of déjà vu when they cast ballots in “Primary 2.0.”. Because of an ongoing court battle over redistricting, state legislative races were not included on the ballot in May, so a federal court ordered a second primary election on August 2nd.
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
wtuz.com

Three Races in Ohio’s 2nd Primary

Mary Alice Reporting – A special election is being held in Ohio due to redistricting, which happens after a census. The need for an August 2nd primary relates to the drawn-out efforts of redrawing political maps that show a representative’s boundary. Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail...
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces Recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – July 29, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The...
Ohio joins rest of 49 states in national anti-robocall task force

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has joined with 49 other state attorneys general to form a national task force with the stated intent of ending illegal robocall scams that are costing Americans nearly $30 billion per year, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday. Yost, a Republican, will be a member...
