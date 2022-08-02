More than 140,000 people have voted early in Ohio's special Aug. 2 primary election

www.wkyc.com
Related
wktn.com
Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District
The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
WKYC
Ohio's general election to highlight major differences in candidates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One is the oldest governor to ever serve. The other has never run for state office. He's 75 years old. She's 46 years old. Their hometowns are less than 40 miles apart. But that's where the similarities end. Gov. Mike DeWine is competing for his second...
WOUB
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races.
Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s second primary election for 2022 wrapped up Tuesday night. Both Democratic and Republican strategists said the election went how they expected it would for the most part, but the unofficial turnout was just under 8% for this second primary, even lower than some thought it would be. “I thought it […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s August 2 special primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters head back to the polls on Tuesday for a special primary election. In-person voting on Aug. 2 begins when polls open at 6:30 a.m. Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place in order to cast a ballot.
Ohio Republican Party official challenges conspiracy theorist’s secretary of state candidacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. A written complaint from Justin Bis, the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Mike DeWine continues fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine expanded his fundraising lead for this year’s re-election campaign, doubling what his Democratic challenger reported raising for the month of July. DeWine, a Republican, reported raising $2.5 million between June 11 and Aug. 3, according to a new campaign finance report filed Wednesday....
sunny95.com
Ohio voters completing primary process
COLUMBUS – Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio – again. Voters may experience a feeling of déjà vu when they cast ballots in “Primary 2.0.”. Because of an ongoing court battle over redistricting, state legislative races were not included on the ballot in May, so a federal court ordered a second primary election on August 2nd.
Are Ohio Republicans worried Frank LaRose will lose because of an election denier on the ballot? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. We’re talking about how the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director is challenging...
WTOL-TV
Candidates focusing on November election, Ohio's 9th Congressional District
Some candidates are gearing up for the primary election Tuesday. Others are looking ahead to what's next: the general election in November that is just 100 days out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Can't we be decent people?': Same-sex marriage plaintiff Jim Obergefell runs for Ohio office
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Jim Obergefell, whose landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally, is hoping he and fellow Democrats can make gains in the Ohio Statehouse this year with a message grounded in equality. "It really just all comes down to: Can't we all just...
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
wtuz.com
Three Races in Ohio’s 2nd Primary
Mary Alice Reporting – A special election is being held in Ohio due to redistricting, which happens after a census. The need for an August 2nd primary relates to the drawn-out efforts of redrawing political maps that show a representative’s boundary. Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – July 29, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The...
Ohio joins rest of 49 states in national anti-robocall task force
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has joined with 49 other state attorneys general to form a national task force with the stated intent of ending illegal robocall scams that are costing Americans nearly $30 billion per year, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday. Yost, a Republican, will be a member...
Gov. Mike DeWine opens Ohio School Safety Summit with talks of arming teachers, new hire to train teachers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday the selection of the top training officer for the state’s schools, a move to make teachers and students safer in classrooms. DeWine unveiled the appointment of Mary Davis at the Greater Columbus Convention Center at the start of the...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0