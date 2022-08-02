ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Constituent and Community Services Above All Else

By ValleyPatriot
valleypatriot.com
 2 days ago
valleypatriot.com

wamc.org

Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms

The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers

The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Meet the woman tasked with helping Everett heal from racial turmoil

The level of outrage over racist behavior in Everett grew to a boiling point this spring: hundreds of high school students walked out of school to hold a rally at City Hall. It lasted well into the evening as dozens of other residents from across the city joined the protest. Residents say they are no longer willing to stay silent.
EVERETT, MA
WSBS

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures

Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Democratic AG disclose one major goal to be judged ‘harshly’ over in four years during primary debate

Democratic attorney general hopefuls sparred over a string of familiar barbs as they tackled thorny issues tied to racial disparities, botched tax relief on Beacon Hill and rent control in individual Massachusetts communities during a fast-paced primary debate Monday evening. Quentin Palfrey, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, repeatedly assailed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
LONDONDERRY, NH
NECN

Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet

Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic

Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Native people of Central Massachusetts from gathering and fully practicing their customs. So on Sunday, when the Nipmuc people held their first pow wow since the start of the pandemic,...
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington

Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
LEXINGTON, MA
pioneerinstitute.org

Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?

A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

A who’s who of Mass. power players were all at the same Cape wedding

Among those involved in the star-studded ceremony were Gov. Charlie Baker and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officiating. Former NYPD commissioner William Bratton as a co-best man. A speech during the ceremony by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. That was the scene over the weekend on Cape Cod,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here’s what you need to know about the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Lawmakers reached a deal early Monday morning legalizing in-person and mobile sports betting in Massachusetts. The legislation, “An Act regulating sports wagering,” authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well as mobile licenses through mobile applications or digital platforms, a spokesperson for the office of House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said in a news release.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

