Constituent and Community Services Above All Else

wamc.org
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
wgbh.org
Meet the woman tasked with helping Everett heal from racial turmoil
The level of outrage over racist behavior in Everett grew to a boiling point this spring: hundreds of high school students walked out of school to hold a rally at City Hall. It lasted well into the evening as dozens of other residents from across the city joined the protest. Residents say they are no longer willing to stay silent.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms. According to the announcement, the boy is from...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
valleypatriot.com
Doughty Campaign Fires Back at Valley Patriot Columnist Brian Genest
Most of us learn at an early age that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Clearly Brian Genest has not learned this life lesson. In his June column, he threw a lot of stones at Chris Doughty, Republican candidate for Governor while ignoring the failures of his candidate.
universalhub.com
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures
Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
nbcboston.com
After Marathon Sessions, Here Are The 64 Bills Awaiting Baker's Action
As they closed the blinds, flipped their office calendars to September and took off for an August recess early Monday morning, the House and Senate left Gov. Charlie Baker with a whole heap of work to do before he can even think about an August breather. Here is a list...
New Vaccines Required This Fall for Massachusetts 7th Through 12th Graders
The sound you just heard was the page torn from the calendar, indicating July has left the building and it is now the month of August. Listen closely as the school bells soon will peal, calling the young ones back to the classroom. The 2022-2023 school year is almost upon us.
nbcboston.com
Black Faith Leaders to Meet With Boston Mayor, FBI in Response to White Supremacist Activity
Black faith leaders plan to meet with Boston's mayor and representatives of the local FBI to discuss white nationalist groups that have targeting the city. Black clergy leaders from the area will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI reps at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
Massachusetts Democratic AG disclose one major goal to be judged ‘harshly’ over in four years during primary debate
Democratic attorney general hopefuls sparred over a string of familiar barbs as they tackled thorny issues tied to racial disparities, botched tax relief on Beacon Hill and rent control in individual Massachusetts communities during a fast-paced primary debate Monday evening. Quentin Palfrey, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, repeatedly assailed...
WMUR.com
Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
Chiefs of Police Association says ‘we’re glad’ lawmakers approved license to carry law changes in light of Supreme Court decision
The head of the state’s chiefs of police association said a proposal to bring Massachusetts’ license to carry laws into compliance with a recent Supreme Court ruling “makes sense” and still allows chiefs to reasonably regulate licenses in their communities. Changes to the state’s license to...
NECN
Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet
Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
wgbh.org
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Native people of Central Massachusetts from gathering and fully practicing their customs. So on Sunday, when the Nipmuc people held their first pow wow since the start of the pandemic,...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington
Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
pioneerinstitute.org
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
A who’s who of Mass. power players were all at the same Cape wedding
Among those involved in the star-studded ceremony were Gov. Charlie Baker and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officiating. Former NYPD commissioner William Bratton as a co-best man. A speech during the ceremony by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. That was the scene over the weekend on Cape Cod,...
Here’s what you need to know about the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Lawmakers reached a deal early Monday morning legalizing in-person and mobile sports betting in Massachusetts. The legislation, “An Act regulating sports wagering,” authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well as mobile licenses through mobile applications or digital platforms, a spokesperson for the office of House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said in a news release.
