ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California regulators sue Mercury Insurance, alleging it overcharged drivers, homeowners

By Cathie Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5exB_0h18fyw400

The California Department of Insurance announced Monday that it’s taking legal action against Mercury Insurance over a variety of tactics the company uses to overcharge drivers, homeowners and businesses.

In the department’s legal complaint, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara alleges Mercury steered motorists with good driving records into the company’s highest-priced policies, rather than low-priced policies they qualified to receive.

“Failing to sel l good drivers the lowest-priced policy for which they qualify is illegal, and my department will act on behalf of consumers and pursue the maximum penalties against Mercury for acting in bad faith,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

A spokesperson for Mercury Insurance emailed a statement to The Bee Monday evening, saying company leaders strongly disagrees with the allegations presented in the Insurance Department’s administrative enforcement action.

“The company has been working in good faith with the CDI to address their concerns, and despite the company’s belief that it has not violated any laws, the company has implemented numerous operational changes at the request of the CDI,” the statement read. “Mercury Insurance will continue to work with the (Department of Insurance) in order to resolve any outstanding issues and settle the matter, but if that is not possible it will defend itself through the judicial process.”

In 1988, California voters passed Proposition 103 , which mandated a discount of 20% for drivers who had a clean driving record with no moving violations, accidents, driving-related convictions, or points from the prior three to seven years.

Lara said in its complaint that Mercury has used a number of creative strategies to steer so-called good drivers into buying its expensive policies. Among the alleged tactics:

▪ The company does not offer monthly payment plans on its lowest-priced policies.

▪ It directs agents to refuse to write lower-priced policies when drivers have had their insurance canceled for nonpayment or when drivers have been involved in car accidents that were not deemed to be their fault.

▪ It sells identical policies under two different company names and tells drivers that the low-priced policies sold by one subsidiary have somewhat less coverage and more restrictive payment options than those charged by the other subsidiary. The coverage, however, is the same.

▪ In the case of commercial drivers, Mercury charged them as though they were new drivers if they were not listed as the named policyholder at a company where they’d worked for the previous two years. The company did this though the drivers had previously held a Mercury policy.

“My message to Mercury and other insurance companies that try to evade the law is clear,” Lara said: “Unfair and illegal practices will not be tolerated and I will fight to ensure consumers get the discounts they are entitled to under the law.”

The commissioner said he believed Mercury also benefited from actions it had taken with homeowners. For instance, the legal complaint alleged Mercury failed to resolve discrepancies in square footage between customer applications and Mercury’s inspection reports. Because square footage is used to determine premiums, the complaint noted, these discrepancies may have resulted in rates that are “excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory.”

In total, the insurance commissioner made 34 allegations against Mercury Insurance. Lara’s team and Mercury will have to present evidence to an independent administrative law judge. The administrative law judge issues a proposed decision, and that decision is then accepted or rejected by the commissioner. Mercury has the right to appeal the commissioner’s decision by filing a writ with the superior court.

In August 2019, Mercury paid a $27.6 million fine to the California Department of Insurance for findings that it had violated Proposition 103. It was the largest fine against a property and casualty insurer in the agency’s history. The California Supreme Court upheld the department’s action, finding that Mercury had charged consumers unapproved and unfairly discriminatory rates.

Comments / 27

Dawn Baker
2d ago

It is about time. We as the insured get charged and the insurance companies get away with charging us whatever and the denying claims for every loop hoop never even fathomable! ALL insurance is a scam, house, car, MEDICAL!

Reply(1)
8
AllGoodNamesRGone
2d ago

I have Mercury for my homeowners insurance and found they were cheaper than others with same coverage..hope they don't close their doors.🥴

Reply
4
Citizen-001
2d ago

No reason for people to stay with them. But I think a $27M fine is extreme and will just hurt the policy holders in the long run one way or another. While its good intentions, im afraid more and more insurance companies will stop writing policies in California which will continue to cost residents more and more

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
CBS LA

"Our home has been stolen from us": Landlords call for end to LA's eviction moratorium

Property owners in the city of Los Angeles are pleading with the City Council to lift its pandemic-related eviction moratorium.At a news conference at City Hall, landlords say the moratorium could push some of them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because it doesn't allow them to collect rent and some of their tenants are taking advantage of the situation."Our home has been stolen from us so that tenants, one of whom owns a DeLorean, can go to Burning Man and rent yachts for birthday parties and sail up in hot air balloons," property owner Liz Reckart said. "Our home has been stolen from us, not by our tenants, but by the overly broad policies created under Mayor Eric Garcetti and upheld by the majority of our City Council."California's eviction moratorium – instituted during the pandemic to help renters who lost their jobs – expired on June 30. But the City of LA extended its moratorium until August of next year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Lara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Insurance#Car Insurance#Insurance Plans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mercury Insurance#Cdi
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Vox

This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US

In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

23K+
Followers
722
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy