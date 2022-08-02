Old Town Market continues through Aug. 12

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has discounted the cost of its Lakeside Wine Passports to $65. Good until Dec. 31, there is still plenty of time to support North County businesses and enjoy tastings at 30 wineries, four breweries, two distilleries, one cidery, and two olive oil tasting rooms. One tasting is allowed per passport per person (no sharing is allowed). Passport holders will also receive complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants and discounts at four local hotels and two retailers.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO