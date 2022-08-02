Old Town Market continues through Aug. 12

lompocrecord.com
Police to enforce road closures during Old Spanish Days Fiesta
The Santa Barbara Police Department says it would like to remind the community about specific safety topics as the annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebration begins.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Fiesta 2022 Listings
Plan the Perfect Experience for This Year’s Fiesta Celebration Using Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Old Spanish Days. In partnership with Heal the Ocean, S.B. Channelkeeper, and Downtown S.B., the City of S.B. would like to remind the community that metallic confetti, sequins, and glitter on the ground is considered littering, harmful to our environment, and difficult and expensive to clean up.
Atascadero Lakeside Wine Passports now discounted to $65
– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has discounted the cost of its Lakeside Wine Passports to $65. Good until Dec. 31, there is still plenty of time to support North County businesses and enjoy tastings at 30 wineries, four breweries, two distilleries, one cidery, and two olive oil tasting rooms. One tasting is allowed per passport per person (no sharing is allowed). Passport holders will also receive complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants and discounts at four local hotels and two retailers.
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
National Night Out events all over the Central Coast
There were several "National Night Out" events all over the Central Coast. These events were designed to let neighbors get to know local law enforcement.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
KEYT
Old Spanish Days goes all out to help the public access the Fiesta parade route along the waterfront
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Old Spanish Days parade, El Desfile Historico, set for noon on Friday will be on a route entirely along the waterfront. The normal parade uses about three blocks of Cabrillo Blvd. then turns up State Street. That will not be happening this year. The parade...
calcoastnews.com
A pox on pickleball in SLO County II
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Two Brush Fires Near Santa Maria Homeless Camp
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a homeless encampment fire in Santa Maria Wednesday. At 7:42 a.m., crews responded near the intersection of Union Valley and Hummel Drive for a reported fire. Upon arrival crews found a 50x50 foot brush fire in pampas grass and willow near a homeless encampment.
Volunteers needed for Allan Hancock food distribution event
Volunteers are needed to assist with a food distribution event at Allan Hancock College later this month.
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
Lompoc Record
Maple High students lend a helping hand at Project Surf Camp to benefit Vandenberg families
A group of Maple High students recently traveled to Morro Bay for Project Surf Camp's annual event that this year benefited Vandenberg Space Force Base families who have children with disabilities. Project Surf Camp, a nonprofit launched 14 years ago, is designed to educate individuals with special needs, building self-confidence,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Christy Lozano Attempts to Launch a ‘Pod’ School
A new “pod” school led by Christy Lozano hit a snag on Tuesday, August 2, when a Thursday meeting to discuss opening the school at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club building was abruptly canceled. Michael Baker, CEO of the club, and Lozano have different impressions of...
Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail
Emergency crews hoisted a hiker via helicopter from the Tunnel Trail near Mission Canyon and transported them to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The post Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria
A brush fire broke out near a homeless encampment at the corner of Stowell and Bradley Road in Santa Maria. The post Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista
A Goleta teenager was arrested for brandishing a ghost gun – or a gun without a legal serial number – in Isla Vista on Saturday night. The post Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KSBW.com
Shark breach caught on camera off the Central Coast
GROVER BEACH, Calif. — An unusual sight was caught on camera off the coast of Pismo State Beach. What appears to be a great white shark was caught on camera jumping out of the water. The photo was taken at the end of Grand Avenue in Grover Beach. This...
Nipomo is a haven for wealthy retirees. How about more housing for local workers?
What matters more, oak trees or affordable homes? | OPINION
Lompoc Record
New cribbage club scoring high with Santa Maria locals
Al Johnson is a fast-talking guy who doesn’t run out of things to say. The retired businessman and a native of Canada who has lived in the U.S. since he was in his early 20s, Johnson said he is always on the lookout for interesting things to do. Right...
Health officials urge visitors to stay safe during Fiesta
The New York Times has recorded 106,000 cases of Covid in Santa Barbara County. The post Health officials urge visitors to stay safe during Fiesta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
