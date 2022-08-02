KILI Radio kickstarts donations to start building a new station

www.blackhillsfox.com
KELOLAND TV
Tip jar thief; fiery crash; airplane ‘lands’ on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are attempting to locate Jim Peschl, a man from Hot Springs.
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County SO, Hot Springs PD searching for missing man
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are seeking help in locating Jim Peschl. Peschl has been missing since July 29. He left his home between 10 a.m. and noon after he said he was headed to Menards in Rapid City.
nativenewsonline.net
Oglala Sioux Tribe Temporarily Suspends All Christian Missionary Work
In an emergency meeting Tuesday July 26, the Oglala Sioux Tribal (OST) Council temporarily suspended all activity of Christian missions on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The OST passed an ordinance requiring all churches and religious organizations to complete a new form to request the right to conduct missionary work on the reservation. That form will be reviewed by the tribe’s executive committee.
