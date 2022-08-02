US-95 lanes reopened after flooding near Boulder City

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) — Several miles of US-95 south of Boulder City were closed for several hours Monday because of flash flooding.

According to state police and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) the whole highway was closed around 3:30 Monday afternoon. Around 6:10 officials were able to re-open the northbound lanes and all lanes by 6:40.

The road had been closed between Nelson Road and Searchlight.

