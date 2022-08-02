ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

US-95 lanes reopened after flooding near Boulder City

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tq1d_0h18fUeO00

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) — Several miles of US-95 south of Boulder City were closed for several hours Monday because of flash flooding.

According to state police and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) the whole highway was closed around 3:30 Monday afternoon. Around 6:10 officials were able to re-open the northbound lanes and all lanes by 6:40.

The road had been closed between Nelson Road and Searchlight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Silverado Ranch, Decatur intersection reopens following days of clean up due to storm

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One busy southwest valley intersection has reopened following cleanup efforts, which came from various days of active weather. On Monday, the Clark County Nevada Twitter page updated commuters on the intersection's status, which was closed one week ago when storms began to develop, and the streets were too flooded for motorists to get through safely.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Searchlight, NV
City
Boulder City, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
Boulder City, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Boulder City, NV
Government
8 News Now

Person hospitalized after single-car crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after apparently crashing their car into a gate. Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Washington will be closed in both directions between Mojave and Pecos roads while the crash […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Police investigate death in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
8newsnow.com

Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
newsfromthestates.com

Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets

An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy