Primary Election Results In Frederick County Certified

County to remove illegally placed campaign signs Thursday
The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services will conduct a “sign sweep” Thursday to remove illegally placed signs, including campaign signs posted for the July 19 primary election, throughout the county, officials said. The department will remove signs placed in public rights-of-way on county-maintained roads and at intersections...
Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Benjamin Wu Submits Resignation
The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Board of Directors today announced that MCEDC President & CEO Benjamin H. Wu has submitted his resignation effective August 15, 2022. Executive Vice President & COO Bill Tompkins will assume the position of President & CEO. “We thank Ben for his service and...
Md. 355 Bridge Over Bennett Creek In Frederick County To Reopen
A replacement project has been completed. Looking North from Md. Rt. 355 Bridge (Photo from MODT SHA) Frederick, Md (KM) The Maryland Route 355 bridge over Bennett Creek in Frederick County is set to open this week. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the original span built in 1924 has been replaced. The $20.1 million project began in 2019, and has been completed.
Marc Elrich Increases Lead Over David Blair in Tuesday Night’s Democratic Primary Update
As mail-in and provisional ballots continue to be counted in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive, the latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections (9:17pm, 8/2) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (50,765, 39.30%) has increased his lead over David Blair (50,592, 39.17%) to 173 votes. David Blair...
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
New project development proposed above Historic Ellicott City
Opponents of a project to build more than 250 apartments and townhomes above Historic Ellicott City say it would add to flood homes on Main Street.
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Montgomery County Public Schools working to fill 700+ positions before first day of class
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools hosted a one-hour virtual hiring information session Tuesday evening. Representatives from MCPS' Office of Human Resources and Development provided an overview of the school system before answering dozens of employment questions. "Can an MCPS teacher be a coach? Absolutely. A lot of...
Back To School Event Featuring Frederick County SRO’s Taking Place Next Week
It’s an opportunity to meet and talk with School Resource Officers. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A back-to-school event is taking place next week sponsored by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Public School System. . Students, their parents, teachers and others can came to Frederick High School, 650 Carroll Street, on Tuesday, August 9th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM to meet with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s School Resource Officers.
Two Frederick County Incumbents Lose Their Re-Election Bids
That’s according to the unofficial final ballot count. Frederick, Md (KM) The final unofficial count of the 2022 primary election was completed on Friday, and two incumbent members of the Frederick County Council have lost their re-election bids. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic Primary race in District Three To Jazmin Di Cols by three votes. . The winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election on November 8th.
Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore
While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City. The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from:...
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Progress Is Being Made For Downtown Frederick Hotel And Conference Center
Mayor O’Connor said the project is on the front burner. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Creation of the downtown Frederick hotel and conference center is back in focus. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor joined WFMD’s Morning News Express on Tuesday and said progress is currently being made, and more steps will be taken in the coming months.
Dan Cox says he will follow through and he won't concede in governor's race
More than two weeks after the primary, Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor is making a promise to his party. Cox at a National Night Out Event in West Baltimore, the same event where Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared and others spoke, told C4 and Dan Joseph that he's not ceding the city or any Democratic area to Wes Moore.
Interstate 81 southbound right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed Tuesday afternoon near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester. The right lane of southbound I-81 is expected...
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Virtual charter school set to begin classes in 3 weeks
KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. — Board members overseeing the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia were told Tuesday the school would be ready for its first day of instruction set for Aug. 22. Educational Service Provider Shannon McElwain told the board there are 98 students who are fully enrolled. That’s 33...
Washington County in USA Today’s Top 10 best attractions
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — For the second year in a row, both the Big Cork Winery and the C&O canal towpath are on the USA today’s top ten best list. Recognition plays a big part in attracting visitors. ” We spend a lot of time and money promoting these attractions and when […]
