Lemoore kids warm up for upcoming Little League season

hanfordsentinel.com
Related
Madera Tribune
New year brings excitement for MUSD AD
Madera Unified School District’s Director of Athletics Marty Bitter, right, stands with, from left, Matilda Torres High School Athletic Director Jordan Murphy, Madera F.A.N. President Ryan Desmond and Madera South High School Athletic Director Andrea Devine after receiving a check from the Madera F.A.N. organization. Bitter stood in for Madera High School Athletic Director John Fernandez.
thesungazette.com
Visalia football ready to tackle 2022 season
VISALIA – The global pandemic kept students out of school, off the field and away from their teammates for a year. When they returned to the gridiron the entire season suffered from canceled games and an onerous testing protocol. And in 2022, teams may be able to put some of the impacts of COVID behind them, but now they are contending with a new league entirely.
East Yosemite League holds media day ahead of football season
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The East Yosemite League held a media day on Monday, at Redwood High School in Visalia. The league looks different this year than it did last year after some restructuring. The six schools in the league now are: El Diamante, Golden West, Monache, Mt Whitney, Porterville and Redwood. Monache and Porterville […]
Reedley RB Ryan Warkentin officially joins Fresno State roster
As Fresno State started up fall football camp, history repeated itself via “the Fruit Basket of the World.” Reedley High now has representation on the roster – via Ryan Warkentin. Mentioned in July on the BarkBoard.com VIP forums, the ultra-quick and record-breaking running back from the Pirates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Made in Clovis showcase returning for 2nd year
Community members are invited to show off their inventions meant to solve everyday problems and highlight creativity.
Hanford Sentinel
Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch
In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
KMJ
Mmm, Bacon: Over 100 Bacon-Inspired Dishes Coming to River Park Bacon Festival
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — If you’re looking for something to do Tuesday night and happen to be a fan of bacon, well, River Park has you covered. Bacon Festival, presented by River Park Farmer’s Market, will take place at the shopping center from 5-9 p.m. Those who...
“Oh what a night” Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons has been canceled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were set to perform at Mechanics Bank Theater on August 21, but that show has now been canceled, according to AXS. The original performance date was scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022, but was later postponed to Aug 21, which has now altogether been canceled. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fresyes.com
NEW Local Business: Zaytoona in River Park
On recent trips to River Park, I had noticed a banner hanging in front of the one vacant shop. The banner read “Zaytoona – now hiring”. I was curious as to what Zaytoona was, and last weekend, I got my answer firsthand. Zaytoona, which is now open,...
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
New craft beer business opens in Clovis
Burning Sun Brewing Company is a production-only brewery. The owners first met in high school and did "home-brewing" for more than a decade.
Hanford Sentinel
Adventurers with autism have more choices when traveling to Visalia
Adventurers with autism and their families have even more choices when traveling in California. Visit Visalia has announced that two additional Visalia hotels and three more local attractions have been designated as Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Now with a total of five hotels and multiple family-friendly attractions trained and certified, visitors with autism can choose from a selection of tourism businesses that have achieved the designation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gunshots ring out as Fresno team plays at Pop Warner football game in Oakland
Witnesses said a Pop Warner Football Team from the Fresno area was playing the Oakland team when gunshots rang out in the stands.
Hanford Sentinel
California Youth Ag Expo gears up for annual event In Tulare
The third annual California Youth Ag Expo continues through Aug. 7 in Tulare, California at the International Agri-Center. This livestock show, which began Wednesday morning, gives California 4-H and FFA exhibitors the opportunity to showcase and compete against one another with their beef, dairy, sheep, goats, and hogs in the most elite show the west coast has ever offered.
thesungazette.com
New faces coming to VUSD for 2022-2023 school year
Visalia Unified is kicking off the school year by promoting and hiring staff members for 21 positions. VISALIA—Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) hires old and new staff members to various positions to start off the upcoming school year. The Visalia Unified school year for 2022-2023 will begin on Aug....
Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services
Find out how to make pets featured on ABC30 a part of your family, and meet other animals that also need a forever home.
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore High School parking lot asphalt replaced with concrete
As part of a massive infrastructure project, Lemoore High School is replacing the school's asphalt parking lot with one made of concrete. The $3 million project will be constructed in two phases. The first, which is being worked on now, will consist of the parking lot itself. The lot covers an area of well over a city block in length. The second phase, which involves solar covers for the lot, will be worked on in 2023.
GV Wire
Field of Clovis Council Hopefuls Grows. Here’s the Latest List
An argument can be made that the most rambunctious thing about Clovis is the annual rodeo. Voters rarely have the chance to elect a new councilmember. With no term limits, once a city councilmember is elected, they tend to stay for decades. In November, three positions are on the same at-large ballot. There are two open seats.
GV Wire
Fresno Chaffee Zoo Defends Care of Elephants, Calls Lawsuit ‘Frivolous’
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has moved to defend itself against a lawsuit after a nonprofit group, the Nonhuman Rights Project, filed a civil action against the popular venue. The group claims the zoo’s three African elephants — Amahle, Nolwazi, and Vusmusi — have been unlawfully imprisoned and restrained of their liberty.
Fresno State president Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval talks conference realignment, proposed tax measure
Dr. Saul Jiménez-Sandoval goes over a host of topics, including conference realignment, the need for stadium renovations and a proposed tax measure that's being organized in the community.
Comments / 0