Rodanthe, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Coast Guard, other agencies searching Pamlico sound for missing boater

The Coast Guard reported late Wednesday afternoon, August 3 that it has crews searching the Pamlico Sound for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening. The missing boater has been identified as John Hess, 38, from Buxton. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector...
BUXTON, NC
Rodanthe, NC
Rodanthe, NC
Rodanthe, NC
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property

Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Plane makes emergency landing on NC Highway 64, no injuries

CRESWELL (AP) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday, but no injuries were reported, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the plane had a problem and landed on Plane makes emergency landing on NC highway, no injurieswest of Creswell, news outlets reported.
CRESWELL, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Rainfall only one factor in lower levels on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS – A long stretch of above-average temperatures and drier-than-normal months has led to lower levels on Lake Norman, but the weather is only part of the equation for how much of the shoreline is exposed. From May 1 to Oct. 1, Duke Energy sets the target water level...
CORNELIUS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head approves resolution on beach holes

Measure calls for state legislating criminal penalties. In a continuing effort to address the dangers of holes being dug and left unfilled on the beaches, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during its Aug. 3 meeting seeking state legislation that would create criminal penalties for violations. Citing...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WLOS.com

Body of swimmer visiting North Topsail Beach has been found

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, Onslow County — The North Topsail Police Chief, William Younginer, confirmed the body of 24-year-old Moses Muchai washed ashore a beach on Camp Lejeune. He says the autopsy was completed, and Muchai was identified by fingerprints. Muchai went missing on July 29th when he and his...
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Serious injury in KDH vehicular accident

On July 31, a vehicle collision on US 158 in Kill Devil Hills resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours. At approximately 8:48 a.m., a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72-year-old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk the current high bidder for former Sentara location

Kitty Hawk town officials submitted a cash offer of $4 million on July 22 to buy the former Sentara Healthcare facility at 5200 North Croatan Highway. The six-acre tract of land with a 32,000-square-foot building sits near the US158/NC12 intersection and is owned by Pasquotank County. Except for an area leased by Bear Drugs, the building has been closed since Sentara vacated the site in 2017.
KITTY HAWK, NC
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
GREENSBORO, NC

