www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Related
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Coast Guard, other agencies searching Pamlico sound for missing boater
The Coast Guard reported late Wednesday afternoon, August 3 that it has crews searching the Pamlico Sound for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening. The missing boater has been identified as John Hess, 38, from Buxton. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector...
Coast Guard: Search underway for missing boater on Pamlico Sound, North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater on Pamlico Sound in North Carolina after he didn't return to shore as expected Tuesday evening. Buxton resident John Hess, 38, was identified as the missing boater. The Coast Guard believes Hess took a friend's 23-foot...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property
Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
carolinacoastonline.com
Plane makes emergency landing on NC Highway 64, no injuries
CRESWELL (AP) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday, but no injuries were reported, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the plane had a problem and landed on Plane makes emergency landing on NC highway, no injurieswest of Creswell, news outlets reported.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakenormanpublications.com
Rainfall only one factor in lower levels on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS – A long stretch of above-average temperatures and drier-than-normal months has led to lower levels on Lake Norman, but the weather is only part of the equation for how much of the shoreline is exposed. From May 1 to Oct. 1, Duke Energy sets the target water level...
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
"Dangers of the natural world:" Two weekend incidents in NC mountains, one fatal, prompt warnings
National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service, two incidents were reported on July...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head approves resolution on beach holes
Measure calls for state legislating criminal penalties. In a continuing effort to address the dangers of holes being dug and left unfilled on the beaches, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during its Aug. 3 meeting seeking state legislation that would create criminal penalties for violations. Citing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Body of swimmer visiting North Topsail Beach has been found
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, Onslow County — The North Topsail Police Chief, William Younginer, confirmed the body of 24-year-old Moses Muchai washed ashore a beach on Camp Lejeune. He says the autopsy was completed, and Muchai was identified by fingerprints. Muchai went missing on July 29th when he and his...
13newsnow.com
'Calmest I've ever seen' | Dare County pilot makes emergency landing onto NC highway
A pilot going from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell. The pilot was unhurt.
outerbanksvoice.com
Serious injury in KDH vehicular accident
On July 31, a vehicle collision on US 158 in Kill Devil Hills resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours. At approximately 8:48 a.m., a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72-year-old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Mysterious creatures found near North Carolina coast identified
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — Researchers have identified the sea creatures that were found on the coast of North Carolina in July. The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences researchers said the creatures are bristle worms, also known as polychaete worms. These worms come from the family Amphinomidae, which also...
Victim seriously injured in crash involving bicycle, vehicle in Outer Banks
One person was seriously injured after a crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle in Corolla, North Carolina.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk the current high bidder for former Sentara location
Kitty Hawk town officials submitted a cash offer of $4 million on July 22 to buy the former Sentara Healthcare facility at 5200 North Croatan Highway. The six-acre tract of land with a 32,000-square-foot building sits near the US158/NC12 intersection and is owned by Pasquotank County. Except for an area leased by Bear Drugs, the building has been closed since Sentara vacated the site in 2017.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
Comments / 0