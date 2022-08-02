Military Munitions Debris Closes Section of Assateague Beach

www.nbcwashington.com
Tree Falls Across Capital Beltway in Springfield, Lanes Reopen: VDOT
A tree fell across the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) near Springfield, Virginia, Thursday morning, blocking all Inner Loop lanes for hours. All lanes have reopened, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. The tree fell near Braddock Road (Virginia Route 620). Virginia State Police said they got the report about 3...
Bay Journal
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fearsthat its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing...
Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition
WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
spinsheet.com
Sailors Take Note of New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County
New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County To Affect Sailors and Other Boaters as of July 1. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis on the Chesapeake Bay, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, took effect July 1.
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
NBC Washington
Child, Father Found Dead After Rescue Attempt in Potomac River
A 10-year-old boy and father who disappeared in the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland, on Monday were found dead, authorities say. After the father and son went missing Monday afternoon, the boy’s body was found Monday night by the county dive team, Maryland Natural Resources Police said in an update Tuesday night. His name was not released.
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
NBC Washington
Farming Partnership in Brandywine Plans to Fight Prince George's County Food Desert
A new farming partnership in Brandywine, Maryland, will create an urban farm focused on producing fresh livestock and vegetables to combat Prince George’s County’s food desert issue. After partnering with the University of the District of Columbia and the Anacostia Economic Development Corporation to build community gardens in...
fox5dc.com
2 people missing in Potomac river, rescue efforts underway
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
mocoshow.com
Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location
Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Surfing Legend Selected For National Surfing Walk Of Fame
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — On Thursday, August 4th, a Southern Maryland surfing legend will be immortalized in Huntington Beach, California when he joins the National Surfing Walk of Fame. This individual will now be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with surfing icons such as Mark Richard, Duke Kahanamoku,...
fox5dc.com
1 injured in shoot-out on Baltimore-Washington Parkway
WASHINGTON - A young person was injured, police report, after a shoot-out took place on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., United States Park Police said they responded to the southbound area of the parkway just south of 202 for the report of a shooting. Two vehicles, police...
$10.8M Highway Construction Expansion Project To Begin In Ellicott City
A $10.8 million roadway-widening project in Ellicott City will begin this week, officials say. The project will widen MD 103 between US 29 and Long Gate Parkway, adding a third lane on MD 103 for motorists wishing to access northbound U.S. 29, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
New project development proposed above Historic Ellicott City
Opponents of a project to build more than 250 apartments and townhomes above Historic Ellicott City say it would add to flood homes on Main Street.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in California, Maryland metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
mocoshow.com
Renderings of Potential Development at Belward Farm
Back in May, Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a global commercial real estate developer, unveiled plans to develop The Labs at Belward, a world-class life science campus, in the “Shady Grove area of Montgomery County, Md” (Muddy Branch Rd/Great Seneca Hwy/Darnestown Rd). The Labs at Belward, located at the Belward Campus of The Johns Hopkins University, will initially include 757,000 square feet of trophy lab and research and discovery space across three buildings. The project has the potential to grow to approximately 1.6 million square feet across seven buildings. Construction of the initial 757,000 square feet will begin June 2023 and is slated to be completed in early 2025.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Indiana congresswoman, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Washington — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state highway...
