Charles County, MD

Boy, Father Go Missing During Swim in Potomac River in Maryland

By Gina Cook
NBC Washington
 2 days ago
A 10-year-old boy and father who disappeared in the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland, on Monday were found dead, authorities say. After the father and son went missing Monday afternoon, the boy’s body was found Monday night by the county dive team, Maryland Natural Resources Police said in an update Tuesday night. His name was not released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Father, son missing in Potomac River; rescue efforts underway

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Father, son missing in Potomac River

A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
