Boy, Father Go Missing During Swim in Potomac River in Maryland

Child, Father Found Dead After Rescue Attempt in Potomac River
A 10-year-old boy and father who disappeared in the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland, on Monday were found dead, authorities say. After the father and son went missing Monday afternoon, the boy’s body was found Monday night by the county dive team, Maryland Natural Resources Police said in an update Tuesday night. His name was not released.
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
17-Year-Old Flown Out After Annapolis Shooting; Suspects Not Located
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.
Multiple Houses Damaged In Maryland When Illegal Fireworks Spark Outdoor Blaze
A late-night fireworks show in Maryland led to multiple Dorchester County homes getting damaged when one went awry and set an outdoor trash pile ablaze, according to the state fire marshal. A team of nearly two dozen firefighters from the Rescue Fire Company in Cambridge responded to a Hubbard Street...
Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg teen, authorities say. Liz Salmeron-Banegas, 15, was reported missing from the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Montgomery County police. Salmeron-Banegas is described as 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has long black hair...
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
Bystander Hurt in Shootout on Kenilworth Ave. in Maryland
A bystander was injured when people in two separate cars shot at each other on southbound Route 201 in Hyattsville, Maryland, in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday, authorities say. The bystander, a minor, was not shot but suffered an injury when a gunshot struck the car they were in...
Police searching for missing Virginia 17-year-old
The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Monday, August 1 and may be in need of medical attention.
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
15-Year-Old Damascus Boy Reported Missing
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations...
Charles Co. Patrol Officers and Police K9 Teams Locate Fugitive and Recover Handgun
On July 30 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Livingston Road in Bryans Road, MD in reference to a person with an open arrest warrant at the location; the suspect was possibly armed with a gun and had a warrant for first-degree assault. The suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival. […]
Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ will not re-test DNA evidence, but is challenging it
The man police have called the Potomac River Rapist after a string of attacks in the 1990s was in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday. Giles Warrick is scheduled to go on trial right after Thanksgiving in the rape and killing of Christine Mirzayan, 28, who was abducted off the street and dragged into a wooded area in Georgetown in 1998.
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County that occurred Saturday at 10:40 p.m. along Route 3 at Market Street. A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic. The motorcycle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound in the right lane. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
