Day 1 Tampa Bay Area High School Football Notebook

High school football practices kicked off all across the Tampa Bay Area and teams got to get a first look at their squads as a whole, in helmets and with paperwork all completed. Many teams started practices in morning or afternoon, with the temperatures heating up in the summertime. We at SBLive Sports got some insight from coaches from around the area from Citrus County down to Charlotte County.

Cliff Lohery talking to his team before a practice (2018). Photo courtesy of Crystal River Pirates

Crystal River Pirates : Pirates head coach Cliff Lohrey reported 62 players on the first day, as Crystal River hit the field this afternoon. “First time on the grass at the beginning of a season is always special,” Lohery said. “It is the start of a new season and new challenge. The promise of what we can be all starts over again; simply nothing greater than trying to get 60-70 young people to push together in a unified goal where team is what matters.”

Springstead Eagles : The Eagles had 60 dressed players and another five athletes not dressed with paperwork issues, according to head coach Mike Garafano. “It was great to finally get out there and start the season,” Garofano said. “The off-season is such a long grueling grind so stepping out on the field with games only a few weeks away brings on a high level of excitement, anticipation, and expectation.”

Hernando Leopards : Monday kicked off a new era of Hernando football under the guidance of John Scargle and the kids responded with a great first day. There were 59 at the initial practice and Scargle sited a lot of enthusiasm. “Great effort this first day in helmets, and all the young players are buying into the system,” Scargle said. “Great leadership from our upperclassmen.”

Nature Coast Sharks : Picking up where they left off is where the Sharks are at and head coach Cory Johns reported the team was crisp and very sound on assignments throughout the practice. Numbers hung around 80 players coming out the first day.

Cypress Creek Coyotes : When it comes to player participation numbers, the Coyotes have been very strong and Day 1 was no different. Cypress Creek head coach Mike Johnson reported 93 players participating, with the program turning away several players due to unfinished paperwork. “I think the energy today was awesome,” Johnson said. “Coaches and players flew around at practice. You can just tell the excitement that football is back.”

Gulf Buccaneers : The Buccaneers are off a 3-6 season under Sean Eperjesi in 2021 and Gulf is expecting more in Year 2. “Great first day with an incredible tempo, especially with the older kids,” Eperjesi said. “We had 53 cleared on the field with up to 65 show up, so I think somewhere around 60-65 after a little attrition.”

Wesley Chapel Wildcats : Despite a trying off-season, Wesley Chapel head coach Anthony Egan has pressed on and his players have responded with 46 players coming out Monday morning. Egan said there’s a "no quit" attitude with this specific group.

Panthers went 6-4 in 2021. Photo courtesy of Plant Panthers Football

Plant Panthers : To say Plant head coach Hank Brown was excited for Day 1 might be an understatement, as he compared it to being like Christmas Day. Brown stated the Panthers had around 70 athletes practice on the first day. “Once the season ended last year we started on a mission for this season,” Brown said. “We are not going to hold ourselves or our teammates back for any reason. Football is a brutal game that challenges everyone both mentally and physically.“

Manatee Hurricanes : The Hurricane started off strong on Day 1. Manatee head coach Jacquez Green said. Manatee had 102 athletes practicing in the morning.

The Sailors bring back an experienced defense this summer/fall. Photo courtesy of Your Observer

Sarasota Sailors : It was one of the best first practice days for Sarasota under the watch of Brody Wiseman. The Sailors had around 110 players practicing, per Wiseman. “Best Day 1 I have had to date at Sarasota,” Wiseman said. “Kids are clocking in going to work, and following instruction. Nobody thinks they are bigger than the program and it shows in our approach.”

Port Charlotte brings back quarterback Bryce Eaton this season. Credit: Bryce Eaton, Port Charlotte

Port Charlotte Pirates : Can’t count out the folks down at Port Charlotte, as Pirates’ head coach Jordan Ingram reported exactly 84 players participating on the first day. “Trying to find a way to maximize our potential everyday,” Ingram said.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.