Classic ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes Are Now Available To Stream: Here’s How To Watch

Mayim Bialik Heartbreak: Big Bang Theory Star Brought In 'Terrible Ratings' Prompting Jeopardy! Producers To Bring Back Ken Jennings? TV Host Shared Shocking Truth About Parenting
Many fans were shocked when Ken Jennings announced in May that he would be “handing back” to Jeopardy! Co-host Mayim Bialik as he takes a months-long hiatus from the quiz show. After the shocking death of previous longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020, The Big Bang Theory actress was tapped to co-host the famous game show together with series champ Ken on a rotating basis.
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Breaks Silence After Show Makes Final Hosting Decision
Upon hearing the good news about the Jeopardy! hosting situation for next season, Ken Jennings is speaking out. As you can tell, Jennings headed over to Twitter and shared his thoughts. Jennings, one of the most prolific champions in show history, will be back along with Mayim Bialik. Jennings would...
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’
Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
Reports: ‘Jeopardy!’ has decided who will permanently host the show
More than a year and a half after Alex Trebek’s death, “Jeopardy!” has reportedly reached a decision on who will host the quiz show permanently. “Jeopardy!” will reportedly carry on as it has for most of Season 38, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting hosting responsibilities, multiple media outlets are reporting. Throughout this current season, Jennings and Bialik have each taken turns hosting the quiz show for several weeks at a time.
Greatest Final Jeopardy Answer Ever
Don't know the answer to your Final Jeopardy question but still want to go out with a bang? Then take a cue from UCB teacher/performer and BuzzFeed writer Ari Voukydis.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics
Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
‘Magnum PI’: Longtime Fans of the Show Have a Problem With This Character
In the 1980s, actor Tom Selleck made waves portraying the iconic mustachioed detective Magnum PI He was one of TV’s coolest players. Cruising down Hawaii’s scenic highways in his red Ferrari. All while solving crimes with noticeable ease. However, part of what made this P.I. drama series so...
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
Here’s What Happened to the Cast of ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Before, During and After the Classic Sitcom
On the surface, there really is no reason the Classic TV family sitcom Leave It to Beaver should remain so popular today, over 60 years after its debut. For starters, it’s what you could call a “soft” comedy without any genuine laugh-out-loud moments. There are some who might say the messages instilled in young Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver (Jerry Mathers) and his big brother Wally (Tony Dow) from their dad, Ward (Hugh Beaumont), can be considered corny and out of step with the times.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Celebrates 18th Anniversary of One of Her Biggest Blockbuster Films
Bridget Moynahan is best known as Erin Reagan on the hit series Blue Bloods. But the actress has been a fixture of movies and TV for decades. On Thursday she took to Twitter to celebrate the 18th anniversary of one of her most famous film roles, the 2004 sci-fi action film I, Robot.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
‘The Voice’: Here’s the Full Coaching Lineup for Season 22
The 22nd season of NBC’s hit singing competition TV series The Voice is returning to the airwaves this fall. And with this comes some familiar faces returning to the famous red coaches’ chairs, along with one new face joining the coaching ranks on the series. The Voice alums...
‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series
David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Why Was Howie Mandel Missing?
Howie Mandel and America’s Got Talent go hand in hand. The actor and comedian has been a judge on the hit NBC show since 2010. Between co-judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Mandel is the longest-tenured judge on the show. At the beginning of the season, Mandel...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Hilariously Jokes About the Future of Clues on the Show: PHOTO
Well, we didn’t expect to see Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings offer up some ideas when it comes to the show’s famed clues. But this is just what he decided to do on a Friday afternoon. Maybe Ken was bored. Who knows? But this is quite interesting. Jennings shared this photo that he took during a recent stay in an Airbnb. It’s good to know that he’s keeping his eyes out for different game show ideas. This one might fly when Jeopardy! has an all-Dutch show filmed in Los Angeles. Anyway, let’s see what he’s sharing on Twitter.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns for Season 13 in Epic Behind-Scenes Pic
Blue Bloods is already back at work for filming Season 13 episodes and one of its stars is showing off once again. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker in the CBS police drama, shared a snap of her at work. Matt & Jess would find the photo on the actress’ Instagram Stories. It’s a sweet photo of Hawk in a black dress looking like a million dollars.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
‘Leave It to Beaver’ Was Responsible for Bringing the Series Finale to Sitcoms
Leave it to Beaver holds a special place in the hearts of classic TV fans. For more than 200 episodes, the Cleaver family helped viewers learn valuable lessons and made everyone laugh along the way. But the influence of the show on sitcoms in general goes deeper than you might think. The show actually normalized the series finale when it comes to TV sitcoms.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
