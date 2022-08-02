ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man struck by train in mid-July in Fresno dies from injuries. Police thought he’d survive

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

A man who was struck by a train in northwest Fresno on July 15, and died nearly two weeks later in a hospital, was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner.

He was Alejandro Bolanos Sixtos, 37.

Police reported that he was a transient. Officers initially believed that he suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident at Shaw Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

But he succumbed to the injuries on July 27 at Community Regional Medical Center.

The collision took place in the same area where a woman crossing the tracks was struck by a train and killed two days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjyC6_0h18eaxf00
Emergency workers treat a man who was struck by a train in northwest Fresno on July 15. Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Woman Hospitalized after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on R Street [Merced, CA]

Female Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision near West 16th Street. Officers responded to the scene around 11:19 p.m., at the 1700 block of R Street after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Investigators say the driver of a dark green sedan struck the female pedestrian as she was crossing the street. Upon...
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Seven-Vehicle Crash on Clovis Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Collision near Highway 99 Leaves One Man Injured. The incident happened on July 29th, when a sweeper truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel. According to reports, the truck driver failed to stop at a red light and rear-ended a van. The truck continued driving and hit a power pole, bringing it down onto the road.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after party shooting in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now behind bars in Merced after police say shot another man in the back at a party, leaving the victim in critical condition. Officers say, on July 17 at 1:20 a.m. they received a call of a gunshot wound victim at a residence near the 1100 block of […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Diana Hernandez Killed in Hit-and-Run on Tulare Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Andres Rodriguez-Cervantes Arrested after Traffic Accident near 9th Street. The incident happened on July 24th, just before 9:00 p.m., on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street. According to reports, police responded to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found Hernandez laying on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Officials then pronounced 56-year-old Hernandez dead at the scene, due to the extent of her injuries.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#The Fresno County Coroner
KMPH.com

Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

56-Year-Old Man Reported Missing Out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community Tuesday afternoon, seeking help in locating a 56-year-old man now considered missing. According to Fresno Police, Patrick Tovar was last seen leaving Community Regional Medical Center and lives in the 300 block of North Blackstone Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMJ

Commercial Fire In Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in Central Fresno. Around 3:30 a.m. a Fresno Fire Department Investigator noticed a fire near Olive Avenue and Blackstone Avenue when he was on patrol. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavy fire that had taken...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer

According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
TULARE, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
6K+
Followers
292
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy