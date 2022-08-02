Man struck by train in mid-July in Fresno dies from injuries. Police thought he’d survive

A man who was struck by a train in northwest Fresno on July 15, and died nearly two weeks later in a hospital, was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner.

He was Alejandro Bolanos Sixtos, 37.

Police reported that he was a transient. Officers initially believed that he suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident at Shaw Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

But he succumbed to the injuries on July 27 at Community Regional Medical Center.

The collision took place in the same area where a woman crossing the tracks was struck by a train and killed two days later.