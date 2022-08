Monica Cantrell is at Hitchcock ISD.

· Hitchcock ·

My Board of Directors is better than yours

I have the greatest in the world.

Thank you for supporting our Hitchcock Teachers and Students!

Today…WAS a great day to be a Bulldog..because, “What starts here can change the World”!

Not all of the Board Members could be here this morning, many helped behind the scenes with gift cards and baskets.

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!