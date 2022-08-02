Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS GALLATIN HAMILTON WABASH WAYNE WHITE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY DAVIESS HENDERSON HOPKINS MCLEAN MUHLENBERG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, CARMI, DIXON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, MADISONVILLE, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.
First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State
Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
East side Evansville residents cleaning up after Monday night's storms
A lot of the damage from Monday night’s storm affected much of the city’s east side. Trees were blown to the ground and power lines were knocked out all over the east side. “The rain was coming down in just sheets,” one east sider says. After the...
Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night’s storms caused major damage on Evansville’s east side. Officials say both Wesselman Woods and Hartke Pool received part of that heavy storm damage. Due to that damage, officials with Wesselman Woods say they will be closed Tuesday as crews work to clean...
104.1 WIKY
Tri-State Storms Keep First Responders Busy
The Evansville Fire Department has been busy since the storms broke out last night. Between 7:00 last night and 7:00 this morning, the department handled five house fires, and a total of 174 other calls. Most of those have been for power lines down and trees and limbs falling. Center...
Lightning believed to start fire at Green Plains plant in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Lightning is believed to have started a fire in Posey County Monday night. Crews were called out to the Green Plains plant in Posey County. Officials with the Marrs Township Fire Department say a fire was found on top of an alcohol rectifier in the plant.
