Henderson County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS GALLATIN HAMILTON WABASH WAYNE WHITE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY DAVIESS HENDERSON HOPKINS MCLEAN MUHLENBERG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, CARMI, DIXON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, MADISONVILLE, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State

Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night’s storms caused major damage on Evansville’s east side. Officials say both Wesselman Woods and Hartke Pool received part of that heavy storm damage. Due to that damage, officials with Wesselman Woods say they will be closed Tuesday as crews work to clean...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Tri-State Storms Keep First Responders Busy

The Evansville Fire Department has been busy since the storms broke out last night. Between 7:00 last night and 7:00 this morning, the department handled five house fires, and a total of 174 other calls. Most of those have been for power lines down and trees and limbs falling. Center...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. to receive $800K in emergency funds

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court will receive $800,000 in County Aid/Municipal Road Aid emergency funds for Riverside Road. According to a press release, the repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY

GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews expected to start work on South Green Street

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews will be fixing two leaks on South Green Street Wednesday. Officials say the westbound lane will be blocked off in two different areas. The first is from the 500 block of South Green Street to Audubon Street. The second is from Norris...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone. Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound […]
WEHT/WTVW

Highway 41 construction frustrating drivers

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers who take Highway 41 need to be ready to slow down and watch for construction. Traffic is getting backed up in several spots due to ongoing projects. The off ramp to Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed. Crews are replacing the Pigeon Creek Bridge and the exit to Diamond Avenue is also […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Motel Catches Fire Overnight

Evansville firefighters were called to the Arrowhead Motel on Fares Avenue about 1 o’clock this morning. There as a report indicating a guest smelled smoke in one of the rooms. Fire investigators learned two rooms were involved, though no cause was discussed. Guests in the affected rooms were given...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
NEWBURGH, IN

