Tenants in California may see a 10% hike in rent beginning August 1
Beginning on August 1, landlords in California are permitted to raise rents on select apartments by up to 10%, the maximum permitted by state law.
- As if California's cost of living wasn't already through the roof, it's about to get even higher for some residents of the state.
- In accordance with the state's rental laws, apartment complexes built between 1978 and 2007 are allowed to increase rent by as much as 10 percent starting on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reports. While rent increases are also allowed for apartments constructed before that time, the amounts are much smaller, according to the report.
- However, lawmakers in a number of the state's cities are attempting to fight the high rental costs by passing legislation that overrides the state mandate. In Pomona, for example, the city council this week is expected to vote on a measure that would limit local rent increases to 3 percent, city officials say.
