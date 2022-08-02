‘The Nature of Color’: presented by the Natural History Museum of Utah

www.abc4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
ABC 4
Where to ride one of the most scenic roads in the nation
(Good Things Utah) We’re fortunate that Utah is chock-full of adventure around every corner, and no one knows this better than the hosts of At Your Leisure. Every weekend they bring us some of the most stunning landscapes to explore, all here within our home state. For this week’s...
sevenslopes.com
Date Night Ideas in Utah
Looking for a way to spend your date night in Utah?. You’ve come to the right place. We have compiled a comprehensive list of fun and exciting date night ideas to help you in your search for the perfect date night (or day) in Utah. There is so much...
ABC 4
Recognizing Utah’s top women over the age of 40
Sindee Savage, a committee member of 40 over 40, and Sidni L. Shorter, a nominee for 40 over 40, talked about what it means to be a successful woman over the age of 40. Savage said that 40 over 40 have received nominations from the age of 40 up to 89 totaling up to around 200 nominations overall. The program is special, she said because it recognizes the experience and wisdom of women who are at the top of their fields after decades of experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Rockhounders should ‘dig’ this new app from the Utah Geological Survey and Bureau of Land Management
Salt Lake City — Rockhounders, grab your eye protection, hammer and mobile device. A new app launched by the Utah Geological Survey (UGS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides rockhounders with accurate and verified information on where to sniff out and dig up rocks, minerals, and fossils in Utah.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
Last boats pulled from the Great Salt Lake marina
The last boats have been pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. FOX 13 News documented cranes lifting the remaining boats out on Wednesday. It is a result of the Great Salt Lake
ABC 4
This simple tool makes the most delicious campfire treats
(Good Things Utah) Camping season is upon and Utah is a prime destination for those looking to experience all the great outdoors has to offer. For anyone who enjoys a good campout, there’s nothing quite like a cool night sitting by the campfire with those you love. And everyone knows that no campfire is complete without the traditional roasted marshmallows on a stick.
RELATED PEOPLE
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
Goats and sheep used to help prevent Utah wildfires
Basin Recreation is employing goats and sheep to help prevent fires. The company, 4 Leaf Ranch, brought over 300 animals to the field – some sheep, one male goat and mainly female goats.
ABC 4
Benefit concert in Heber Valley
Spencer Thompson, President of North Star International, came to Good Things Utah to talk about the organization and an upcoming music event featuring tons of Utah’s most talented music stars. Thompson appeared alongside frequent GTU guest, Ganel Lyn Condie. North Star is a resource for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are also part of the LGBTQ+ community. We also received a sneak peak of what is to come at the event. Madilyn Page, who was on The Voice, came to sing, as well.
utahstories.com
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
A sight for sore feet: Meet the project that will make the SLC airport walk easier
The trek across the Salt Lake City International Airport is getting shorter. Just give it another two years. Construction on the so-called Central Tunnel, the straight-shot route from the main security checkpoint to concourse B, is now halfway complete. When it opens in October 2024, travelers no longer will have to snake through concourse A and then navigate an underground walk to get to their B gates in the outer reaches of the airport.
kjzz.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
ksl.com
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
House Speaker Brad Wilson: 'We are just getting started' saving the Great Salt Lake
Editor's note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Amazon delivery worker brings excitement to Utah kids
LINDON — It's amazing how much joy can come from an adult spending just a little time indulging kids and joining in on their fun. A group of Lindon neighbors set up a slip-and-slide a few weeks ago and the day got better when "Sir Amazon Ricky" dropped by.
utahbusiness.com
The strangest tech to come out of Utah: August edition
Happy summer, y’all. Sit down, take a breather, and get ready to have your horizons expanded—and not in a ketamine clinic or soft swinging MomTok way. Let’s get those synapses firing with this month’s Two Truths And A Lie, the Utah Tech Edition. Out of the following three animal-related startups, which is the fake one? (Head to the bottom for answers.)
Comments / 0