‘The Nature of Color’: presented by the Natural History Museum of Utah

Sindee Savage, a committee member of 40 over 40, and Sidni L. Shorter, a nominee for 40 over 40, talked about what it means to be a successful woman over the age of 40. Savage said that 40 over 40 have received nominations from the age of 40 up to 89 totaling up to around 200 nominations overall. The program is special, she said because it recognizes the experience and wisdom of women who are at the top of their fields after decades of experience.

UTAH STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO