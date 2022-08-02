Georgia Baptist Mission Board responds to Kentucky floods

www.11alive.com
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Georgia trivia for National Georgia Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We celebrated National Georgia Day by asking our morning team some Georgia trivia! Which questions did you know?
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
CBS 46
Free Covid testing kiosks opens in communities across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A free Covid testing kiosk is being placed in communities across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is sponsoring the kiosks that will offer to test 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, after completing a registration form, the...
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
WRDW-TV
Georgia law makes recess mandatory for K-5 students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year will be the first year Georgia is mandating recess for all elementary students in public schools. In the new law, recess can’t be taken away for disciplinary reasons either. Only 10 states have mandatory recess laws for elementary schools. South Carolina is not...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
3 beautiful places for a long weekend in Georgia
There is no doubt that Georgia has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Georgia because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. If you have already traveled around and discovered some parts of it, I have put together a list of 3 beautiful places that you can explore next. And if you have never been to Georgia, but want to, these places are a good start. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three beautiful places in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
Albany Herald
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
WJCL
Gov. Brian Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension
Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Georgia's gas tax for another month. The order applies to motor fuel, but also makes provision for locomotive fuel. Kemp also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions. "With 40-year high inflation, gas prices that are still far too high, and supply chains...
Georgia nuclear plant gets OK to load fuel at new reactor
ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of its two new reactors, federal regulators said Wednesday, a key step toward generating electricity at the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States. The Southern Nuclear...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Mystery Plant: 'Georgia savory,' 'Georgia calamint,' Clinopodium georgianum
Despite all this heat, this has been a good summer for our backyard garden. Plenty of sunshine and all those pop-up thunderstorms have been great for the garden goodies (as well as the weeds). We’re particularly proud of our crop of mint (the genus is Mentha… we have two kinds), the fresh leaves graciously lending themselves to the summer table: a cool tabouli salad, and then there’s the Italian insalata di pomidori of tomatoes, mint and onion, and of course, a tall, icy mojito. Mint: great stuff.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
Fall Forecast: Expect wet weather in Georgia
It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the 100-degree mark in countless cities and towns across the country and even some of the longest-duration heat waves in a decade. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for those awaiting the return of hoodie weather, pumpkin-flavored beverages and even snow.
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: GEORGIA 92; Gwinnett 5; Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Georgia is reporting 92 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Bald eagles are nesting in record numbers in Georgia
According to Georgia’s first statewide survey of bald eagle nests in five years, America's national bird is nesting in the Peach State in record numbers. Nests around the state fledged 227 eagles, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, roughly 1.6 birds per nest. That's a slight increase over the 2017 average.
High gas prices hit Georgia school districts hard
From icy roads on wintry mornings in the Appalachian foothills to dirt roads that wash out in heavy rains, it’s not always easy getting to and from school in Georgia. This year, rising fuel prices are making it more expensive as well. But help is on the way from...
