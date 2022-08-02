Novosad reaffirms commitment to Baylor

wacotrib.com
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Baylor track shuffles staff, adds new recruit
The Baylor track and field program announced a pair of staff changes on Wednesday. The Bears promoted Stacey Smith to associate head coach and announced the addition of Abbie Fredrick as an assistant coach. Fredrick comes to Waco from Black Hills (S.D.) State University, where she spent the past season....
Baylor offensive preview: QB settled, but most skill positions up for grabs
As Baylor’s 2021 preseason camp unfolded, the biggest story became the quarterback battle between Gerry Bohanon, Jacob Zeno and Blake Shapen. Three weeks into camp, Bohanon eventually won the job. When the Bears’ 2022 camp opens Friday, there will be no suspense after Dave Aranda named Shapen the starter...
Brice Cherry: Baylor fans justified in their glee, delirium over Novosad's decision
Go ahead. Rip down the goalposts if you want. Baylor’s football season is still roughly a month away, but already Bear fans are celebrating a rather massive win. When Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to the Bears on Monday, it was greeted in Waco with everything from squeals of glee to social media flexing to sighs of relief. Novosad had drawn the attention of many of college football’s bluebloods — you can make a convincing case that he’s the most heavily-recruited QB Baylor has ever landed — so his decision to stick with Baylor potentially signals the BU program’s rise as an option for the nation’s most elite recruits.
Baylor baseball hires Darin Thomas as director of operations
Former UT-Arlington head coach Darin Thomas was announced as Baylor Baseball’s new director of operations by Bears head coach Mitch Thompson on Tuesday. “I am extremely excited to add Darin Thomas to our staff,” Thompson said. “I’ve known D.T. for nearly 30 years. He has a fantastic baseball mind with unrivaled experience in the game. He will serve our program in so many ways, knowing exactly how to do every part of this role. His love and care for the game of baseball, his prior success running a Division I program and his character are unmatched, making him a fantastic fit for our staff. We are truly blessed to have him joining us here at Baylor.”
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star edge Braylan Shelby sets commitment date
The Texas Longhorns will have a chance to regain some momentum on the recruiting trail this weekend when Friendswood edge Brylan Shelby announces his decision between the Longhorns and the USC Trojans at noon Central on Saturday. The 6’4.5, 235-pounder officially narrowed his choices to Texas and USC in July...
Baylor's Colbert advances through prelims at Under-20 world meet
CALI, Colombia — Baylor freshman Laurenz Colbert got off to a nice start at the Under-20 World Track and Field Championships on Monday. Colbert finished second in his preliminary 100-meter heat in a time of 10.39, into a rather stiff headwind. His time was the 13th best of the day, and fast enough to qualify to the semifinal round on Tuesday.
‘Thirsty and hungry to get back’ — Centex teams bring energy to opening day
Isn’t it nice when the first of the month aligns with the first day of practice? It’s like starting an Advent calendar, but for football. And coming off a season that ended with the ultimate treat, first-year head coach Tyler Beatty said the China Spring Cougars were buzzing to get back to the field.
Texas Has 3 Of The Top 10 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
post-register.com
Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams
Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
KXAN
Cities across Texas experience hottest July ever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It should come as no surprise to most of us, that July 2022 went down in the record books as the hottest July ever here in Austin. This unrelenting heat has been the trademark of the summer. We have been tallying up the days of triple-digit heat, keeping track of the many temperature records we’ve broken, and counting down the days until the first cold front hits or even the first good rain.
Houston-based company plans $42M New Braunfels housing development
A new development is expected to take two years to complete
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
Waco workers handle the heat
With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers
AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported. The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
