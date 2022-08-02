Police investigating after stabbing near Tivoli Bar and Grill

SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating a stabbing near Tivoli Bar and Grill in Gaslamp Quarter.

The incident at 11:30 p.m. Sunday brought dozens of officers to the bar, located at the corner of Sixth Street and Island Avenue, searching for the attacker, who ended up getting away.

Police say the victim reported that it was an employee of the bar that fought with him. Investigators believe the fight happened about a block and a half away from the bar.

Now, investigators are looking to speak with the employee.

“We have 16 cameras, so we have to look at where,” said Robert Romero, owner of Tivoli’s Bar and Grill. “But so far, at least from our staff, they did not think or say that this guy was a customer.”

Police officers are not saying much about the case but did say the motivation for the incident is unclear at this time. The attack sent the victim to the hospital with a laceration to the neck.

“We tried to tell our staff and to tell customers, hey, after you’re through here, don’t loiter, move on, especially late night, go somewhere else or go home, because that’s what they’re waiting for,” said Romero.

The restaurant owner says he does believe he knows which employee might be involved, but has not been able to reach him since the time of the incident.

