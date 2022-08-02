ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police investigating after stabbing near Tivoli Bar and Grill

By Jaime Chambers
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyvHf_0h18cWJD00

SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating a stabbing near Tivoli Bar and Grill in Gaslamp Quarter.

The incident at 11:30 p.m. Sunday brought dozens of officers to the bar, located at the corner of Sixth Street and Island Avenue, searching for the attacker, who ended up getting away.

Body pulled from Lakeside pond early Monday morning

Police say the victim reported that it was an employee of the bar that fought with him. Investigators believe the fight happened about a block and a half away from the bar.

Now, investigators are looking to speak with the employee.

“We have 16 cameras, so we have to look at where,” said Robert Romero, owner of Tivoli’s Bar and Grill. “But so far, at least from our staff, they did not think or say that this guy was a customer.”

Police officers are not saying much about the case but did say the motivation for the incident is unclear at this time. The attack sent the victim to the hospital with a laceration to the neck.

California man mauled to death by dogs, police say

“We tried to tell our staff and to tell customers, hey, after you’re through here, don’t loiter, move on, especially late night, go somewhere else or go home, because that’s what they’re waiting for,” said Romero.

The restaurant owner says he does believe he knows which employee might be involved, but has not been able to reach him since the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Tivoli Bar#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

San Diego police investigating stabbing in East Village

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating an altercation that left a man stabbed in East Village on Sunday. Streets near Park Blvd and Island Blvd remain closed as police investigate the stabbing. The Orange Trolley stops at Park Blvd and Market Street were closed in both directions due to the investigation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Dead after Car Accident on State Route 78 [Oceanside, CA]

OCEANSIDE, CA (August 3, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one person was pronounced dead following a car accident on State Route 78. The collision happened around 6:45 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Jefferson Street. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain...
OCEANSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy