Angels’ Noah Syndergaard set to face A’s amid uncertainty

MLB Insider: Yankees Made 'Serious' Trade Offer For Shohei Ohtani
New York reportedly made an offer for Shohei Ohtani leading up to the trade deadline
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, prospects
SAN FRANCISCO -- Darin Ruf again is on the move. The Giants sent their lefty-masher to the New York Mets on Tuesday in exchange for veteran J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and two prospects. The young players coming back are lefty Nick Zwack and right-hander Carson Seymour, both of whom are in A-ball.
Yardbarker
Yankees Insider Comments On The Jordan Montgomery Trade
The New York Yankees shocked the baseball world yesterday when they traded veteran starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals just minutes before the deadline. In exchange, St. Louis sent injured outfielder Harrison Bader, a New York native, back to the Bronx. Several Yankees fans were left stunned after...
Is Joey Gallo now officially the Yankees' worst acquisition of the Brian Cashman era?
The Joey Gallo era in New York officially ended Tuesday when the Yankees traded him to the Dodgers - so is he now officially Brian Cashman’s worst trade acquisition ever?
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question
For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
Yardbarker
Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded
Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today." After the deal was announced, Syndergaard sent out a tweet that is going viral. The hilarious post...
Yardbarker
New York Mets drop great deGrom performance, snapping winning streak | Main Takeaways
After winning seven straight games, the New York Mets lost 5-1 to the Washington Nationals last night. The loss puts the Mets at 65-38 on the year. They now have a 2.5-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. The Mets have to win tonight and take this series from a 36-69 Nationals team before heading home for five with the Braves.
Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Sharp in Return From Injury
The pitcher last started in a game on July 7, 2021.
