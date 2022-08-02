ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore Falls, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Two seriously injured in Standish crash

PORTLAND, Maine — Two have been seriously injured in a head-on collision in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West on Route 113 at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a dump truck and a 2004 Volvo operated by Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish, according to a...
STANDISH, ME
lcnme.com

Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver

One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
BREMEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property

BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
Livermore Falls, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Livermore, ME
City
Livermore Falls, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Maine teen with autism found safe following large-scale search

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say a missing girl from Livermore Falls has been found safe. Asia Brown was last seen Saturday. Her family and searchers were concerned because the 16-year-old has autism and requires medication. The teen was found around 8 p.m. Monday night by...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WMTW

Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
STANDISH, ME
coast931.com

Missing autistic teen from Maine found safe in wooded area

A 16-year-old girl with autism was found Monday night after she disappeared from her home in Livermore Falls over the weekend. Asia Brown was reported missing on Sunday. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 found the girl safe around 8 p.m. Monday. The volunteer organization...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
#Police#K9 Uerly#The Maine Warden Service
B98.5

32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash

One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
LEWISTON, ME
whdh.com

U.S. Marshals offer $1,500 reward for armed and dangerous man

BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Marshals are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man in New England who has ties throughout New England and are offering up to $1,500 for information that leads to his location and arrest. Peter M. Curtis, 34, is being sought on arrest warrants...
PORTLAND, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police identify man who died in Southport crash

Police have identified the man who died in a car crash on July 27 in Southport. James T. Pener, 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts, was driving a Tesla sedan at the time of the crash and was the only person in the vehicle at the time, Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.
SOUTHPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties

Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Top cops change badges, uniforms, and jobs

ROCKLAND, Maine — People in Knox County may be forgiven if they are confused by the names that go with two of the county’s top law enforcement positions. In the period of just a few weeks, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll abruptly left his elected position to become the new police chief in Rockland. Then Carroll’s former chief deputy, Pat Polky, was sworn in as the new sheriff.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Silver Alert issued for Livermore Falls teen

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen from Livermore Falls. Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls. Asia’s father discovered her...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
