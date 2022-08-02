www.newscentermaine.com
Two seriously injured in Standish crash
PORTLAND, Maine — Two have been seriously injured in a head-on collision in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West on Route 113 at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a dump truck and a 2004 Volvo operated by Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish, according to a...
lcnme.com
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property
BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
WMTW
Maine teen with autism found safe following large-scale search
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say a missing girl from Livermore Falls has been found safe. Asia Brown was last seen Saturday. Her family and searchers were concerned because the 16-year-old has autism and requires medication. The teen was found around 8 p.m. Monday night by...
WMTW
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
coast931.com
Missing autistic teen from Maine found safe in wooded area
A 16-year-old girl with autism was found Monday night after she disappeared from her home in Livermore Falls over the weekend. Asia Brown was reported missing on Sunday. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 found the girl safe around 8 p.m. Monday. The volunteer organization...
WMTW
Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes. Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while...
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
whdh.com
U.S. Marshals offer $1,500 reward for armed and dangerous man
BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Marshals are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man in New England who has ties throughout New England and are offering up to $1,500 for information that leads to his location and arrest. Peter M. Curtis, 34, is being sought on arrest warrants...
wabi.tv
Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Storms possible until sunset. More sunshine & less humid Wednesday.
Police identify man who died in Southport crash
Police have identified the man who died in a car crash on July 27 in Southport. James T. Pener, 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts, was driving a Tesla sedan at the time of the crash and was the only person in the vehicle at the time, Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.
foxbangor.com
2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties
Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
Database expected to help police quickly identify those at risk of wandering off
BANGOR, Maine — Some police departments across the state are using wandering registries, which are databases that can help identify people who may be prone to wandering, often times with conditions like Autism, Alzheimer's, or old age. When Linda Lee moved to Belfast with her 14-year-old son with autism,...
After two missing summers, Maine Lobster Festival is back
ROCKLAND, Maine — For the first time since 2019, the Maine Lobster Festival is back. Lee and Denise, a pair of 75-year-olds from Pennsylvania, sat at a table piled with the wreckage of several lobster dinners. They sounded satisfied. “We came to Maine last year and just loved it,...
wabi.tv
Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
Top cops change badges, uniforms, and jobs
ROCKLAND, Maine — People in Knox County may be forgiven if they are confused by the names that go with two of the county’s top law enforcement positions. In the period of just a few weeks, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll abruptly left his elected position to become the new police chief in Rockland. Then Carroll’s former chief deputy, Pat Polky, was sworn in as the new sheriff.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
wabi.tv
Silver Alert issued for Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen from Livermore Falls. Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls. Asia’s father discovered her...
