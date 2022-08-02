Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Returned as Batman in The Flash

comicbook.com
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ Jason Momoa Reveals
Ben Affleck isn’t done playing Batman, and he’ll be doing it again sooner than you think — Jason Momoa revealed on Instagram Thursday that Affleck will be making an appearance as the Caped Crusader in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”. “REUNITED bruce and arthur,” the actor...
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
ComicBook
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
Michael Keaton’s Eagerly Anticipated Batman Return Goes Poof After ‘Batgirl’ Shelved
You could sum up the pop culture of the past decade with the phrase “everything old is new again.” Not only that, but everything new is actually old. The new and the old coexist on screens big and small, and this is something that we’re all kinda used to. Veteran actors keep returning to their old roles, old versions of characters keep popping up in new movies, dead franchises are resurrected as TV shows — none of it feels surprising. It’s fun, sure, if you like that sorta thing (I, for the record, like that sorta thing and I just can’t help it).
The Verge
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker sequel planned for release in October 2024
The sequel to 2019’s Oscar-winning Joker is planned for release on October 4th 2024, Deadline reports. Director Todd Phillips previously confirmed the sequel was moving ahead in June under the title Joker: Folie à Deux, which literally translates to “madness for two.”. Joaquin Phoenix, who won the...
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
In the wake of Batgirl being shelved, new details have emerged about Michael Keaton’s return as Batman. The actor, who last played the Dark Knight in 1992, was set to play a role in the upcoming DC adaptation Batgirl ahead of his confirmed appearance in The Flash. But, those...
ComicBook
HBO Max Removes Six Original Movies
With Warner Bros. Discovery drawing new scrutiny for shelving its completed Batgirl movie, users have noticed that six HBO Max original movies vanished from the streaming service without announcement or warning. Those films are sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, dystopian comedy Superintelligence, Robert Zemeckis' The Witches remake, Seth Rogen's comedy An American Pickle, the Doug Liman heist film Locked Down, and Charm City Kings. Also, the House Party reboot that had been scheduled for release on July 28th was removed from the streaming service's release schedule. The removals of these films were noted by users on Reddit while discussing Warner Bros. Discovery's surprising Batgirl decision.
ComicBook
Why Now Is The Perfect Time to End the Arrowverse
On Monday, the news that fans of The CW's The Flash had been both expecting and dreading became official. The long-running DC Comics inspired series — and technically the last of the network's so-called Arrowverse — will end with a 13-episode ninth season in 2023. The announcement marks the end of an era, one that dramatically changed the face of superhero television and while there are many fans who are hoping that the Arrowverse can continue after The Flash's end, be it with spinoffs or through the resurrection of other, previously cancelled in-universe shows by other networks, the reality is now is the right time to end the Arrowverse.
Warner Bros., DC Films Shelve ‘Batgirl’ As Film Enters Final Stages Of Post-Production
Warner Bros. has reportedly shelved Batgirl as the film entered its final stages of post-production. The film was originally scheduled to debut on HBO Max, but reports suggest the film was cut as Warner Bros. looks to limit the number of films that debut on streaming services. At this time, there is no word as to when or if the film will ever see the day of light.
Warner Bros reportedly scraps Batgirl film following poor screen tests
Warner Bros has reportedly scrapped its upcoming Batgirl film following poor screen-testing results.The DC film, which was set to feature Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, was being filmed entirely in Glasgow.Production reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.But following test screenings the studio decided to shelve the production completely, and it will no longer appear in theatres or on streaming service HBO Max, according to US publication The New York Post.It comes after several cast and crew members including Grace and co...
ComicBook
Batgirl Actor Reveals Scene from Scrapped DC Movie
Actor Jacob Scipio has revealed an explosive scene from Batgirl after Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the nearly-finished DC Comics adaptation. Scipio joins co-star Leslie Grace, who was to debut in the title role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, and his Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in speaking out on the film's sudden cancellation a day after the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery discarded the Batman spinoff. On Instagram stories, Scipio shared a sneak peek at a fiery action sequence that audiences will never see: because of a tax write-down, Batgirl won't go to theaters or stream on HBO Max.
Michael Keaton Dissects the Difficulties of Working in TV, Taking On a Drug Crusade and Revisiting Bruce Wayne
Click here to read the full article. Michael Keaton has a reputation for saying no. He’s not sure how it began — but he’s aware of it. In fact, he nearly said no to “Dopesick.” When his agent first told him about the project, he didn’t think he’d have time since he had a commitment out of the country. Then he was told it was coming from creator Danny Strong and took a look at the script. “Then it was real. The writing was good, we had a discussion and then we were filming,” says Keaton, who had already signed on to...
Popculture
'Joker 2' Released Date Revealed Amid 'Batgirl' Turmoil
Amid the flurry of strange news coming out of Warner Bros. Discovery this week is a release date for the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. According to a report by Deadline, the movie is now slated for a theatrical release on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. This comes after the perplexing news that Batgirl will not be released at all, leading to some doubts about DC Comics adaptations in general.
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
In a move that shocked Hollywood observers for the amount of money wasted, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday that it is shelving all plans to release the nearly finished film Batgirl, starring actress Leslie Grace. The film had originally been planned with a $75 million budget that had rocketed up...
ComicBook
Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming
The latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. New movies from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm are all sent to Disney+ as their exclusive streaming home shortly after their theatrical runs. Lightyear, the origin story of Pixar's beloved Buzz Lightyear, is the newest film to make its way to Disney+, and it has finally arrived on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The End of the Trilogy Is Just the Beginning for MCU Cosmic
In just a matter of months, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise comes to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still some time ahead of the film's international press tour, those involved in the production have confirmed countless times the threequel will be the last time this iteration of the group will be together. While it may be the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic sector is just getting started.
Batman Star Michael Keaton Admits He's Never Finished a DC or Marvel Movie: 'Have Other S— to Do'
Michael Keaton may have played a superhero but that doesn't mean he is watching Marvel and DC movies in his free time. The actor — who will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film The Flash alongside Ben Affleck — revealed he has not finished watching a single superhero to date in an interview with Variety.
