Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri Killed in Afghanistan, Biden Says

www.complex.com
Related
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Images show Kabul house where al Qaeda chief was killed by US strike
CNN has identified what appears to be the house in Kabul, Afghanistan -- a so-called "poppy palace" surrounded by the homes of druglords and warmongers -- that was hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Is this Al-Qaeda's next terror chief? Secretive heir apparent who 'oversaw Black Hawk Down operation' and helped carry out 9/11 attacks is poised to take over after Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Afghanistan
The heir apparent to the al-Qaeda throne after tonight's confirmed death of Ayman al-Zawahiri is a canny, military-trained operative with experience killing British and American soldiers. Egyptian ex-army officer Saif al-Adel was a founding member of al-Qaeda, having joined pre-cursor terrorist group Maktab al-Khidamat in the late-1980s. There he met...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The killing of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri: how it happened
Despite a $25 million US bounty on his head, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri apparently felt comfortable enough with the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to move into a home in Kabul where he would regularly appear out in the open, on his balcony. That the leader of the violent jihadist group was in Afghanistan was not surprising: since the hard-line Islamist Taliban regained control in August, Al-Qaeda has felt more at home, analysts say.
International Business Times
Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
How Ayman al-Zawahiri’s ‘pattern of life’ allowed the US to kill al-Qaida leader
After a decades-long hunt the simple habit of sitting out on the balcony gave the CIA an opportunity to launch ‘tailored strike’
Rep. Turner says al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul proves Biden lied about US withdrawal from Afghanistan
FIRST ON FOX: The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee accused President Biden of deceiving Congress and the American public by diminishing the threat that al Qaeda posed to Afghanistan when withdrawing U.S. troops last year. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al...
RELATED PEOPLE
9/11 families react to killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
President Biden announced the U.S. killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, and said "justice has been delivered" for families of 9/11 victims. Alice Greenwald, President and CEO of the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, joins CBS News to discuss how victims' families are reacting to the news.
Little-known modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone killed the leader of al Qaeda, causing surprisingly little damage beyond the target, suggesting they may be a version of the missile shrouded in secrecy and used by the United States to avoid non-combatant casualties.
Former U.S. diplomat on Ayman al-Zawahiri's death, U.S.-Taliban relations
Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the key players behind the 9/11 terror attacks, was killed over the weekend during a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. CBS News' David Begnaud and Debra Alfarone speak with James Jeffrey, a former U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey and the chair of the Wilson Center's Middle East Program, about the global implications of this attack.
Top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in counterterrorism operation
Top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, who helped plan the 9/11 attacks, was killed during a counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports. Aug. 1, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Post thrashes Biden over al Qaeda presence in Taliban-run Afghanistan: 'Disorderly withdrawal'
The Washington Post editorial board tied President Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal to Ayman Al Zawahiri's presence in the Afghan capital before he was killed by a U.S. drone strike. "This is what Mr. Biden’s disorderly withdrawal has wrought, the return of a Taliban that presents old risks and will certainly...
Taliban says was not aware al Qaeda leader in Kabul, warns U.S.
ISLAMABAD/KABUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Taliban on Thursday said the government had no information about al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri "entering and living" in capital city Kabul and warned the United States to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil.
U.S., Iran to resume nuclear talks; U.S. expectations 'in check'
DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Top Iranian and U.S. officials will resume talks in Vienna this week on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact, officials from both countries said on Wednesday, though they played down chances of a breakthrough and placed the onus on each other to compromise.
Taliban ‘grossly violated’ agreement by sheltering al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, US says
The US has accused the Taliban of violating its peace deal with America and betraying the people of Afghanistan by sheltering al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul. The US killed al-Zawahiri in a Hellfire missile strike from a drone that was targeting the al-Qaeda leader on the balcony of his home in Kabul on Sunday night. President Joe Biden said “justice has been delivered” while announcing the death of the “most wanted terrorist” who masterminded the 9/11 attack.“By hosting and sheltering the leader of al-Qaeda in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha Agreement and repeated assurances to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian ceasefire and troop pullout must precede any talks, says Ukraine
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed comments by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and said any dialogue would be contingent on a Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops.
ESPN
WNBA star Brittney Griner "prepared for the worst" from Russian verdict and sentencing, sources say
WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial in Russia on drug-related charges is expected to come to a close Thursday, with a verdict and sentence expected at any time. Here's a quick look at how we got to this point. Feb. 17: Griner, 31, is arrested while going through customs at Sheremetyevo...
Stocks fall Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan
Stocks declined Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan's capital of Taipei amid a high-pressure standoff with China. She and other members of Congress were greeted by a contingent of Taiwanese officials on the tarmac. In a statement shortly after the plane landed, Pelosi said her visit was...
Biden hails killing of al-Zawahri: ‘This terrorist leader is no more’
The president confirmed the killing of the al Qaeda leader and pledged more vigilance.
Comments / 3