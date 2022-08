Mary Louise Trueblood, of Warsaw, passed away at 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence at the age of 73. She was born on Dec. 10, 1948, in Kokomo, to Phyllis Marsh Trueblood and Robert Trueblood. Mary was a longtime resident of Kosciusko County and graduated from Warsaw High School in 1967. She worked for many years as a secretary and was the friendly face with the kind voice that greeted everyone on the phone or in the office at Accur-Cut Machine Company in North Webster, where she retired from. She loved being a mom to her beloved daughter, Wendy, supporting her in everything she did from driving her to band practice and attending the many high school marching band shows Wendy participated in.

