Interested Archers In Warsaw Deer Task Force Program May Apply

Times-Union Newspaper
Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund Donates To Magical Meadows
The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund recently made a $10,000 donation to Magical Meadows to fund the installation of an automatic watering system for the horse pastures. The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund is a donor advised component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. Creighton Brothers created the fund to help facilitate their company’s charitable giving. Grants are recommended by an advisory committee from Creighton Brothers. In addition to the grant made through this advised fund, Eddie Creighton matched the donation with a personal contribution of $10,000 to the project, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Commissioners Approve Highway Matters, Hear KEDCO Report
Business was light at the Kosciusko County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, which included three items from the Kosciusko County Highway Department. Steve Moriarty, KCHD superintendent, requested the Commissioners approve a financial commitment letter stating that the county will match the 50% required for the Community Crossings grant from the state. The funds, if approved, will be used for Old 30 from CR 450E to Ind. 13 and Pierceton Road from the town limits of Winona Lake to the town limits of Pierceton. The 50% from the county will be $1,105,326.50.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Councilwoman Dobbins Expresses Concerns With Temporary Bike Lanes
Warsaw Councilman Cindy Dobbins let the Traffic Commission know on Wednesday that she was not happy with the downtown temporary bicycle lanes, especially not knowing about them before they were put into place. Temporary bike lanes on the south side of Market Street between South Columbia and Lake streets are...
Times-Union Newspaper
Inflation Part Of City Council's 2023 Budget Process
Mayor Joe Thallemer opened the city departments’ 2023 budget presentations Monday night by noting inflation is going to play a part on Warsaw’s finances going forward. “I don’t think it’s any secret that we’re looking at inflation that is already hitting us in wages and utilities, supply costs, construction costs, energy costs, everything,” he said. “It’s going to present a challenging year for us.”
wkzo.com
Most millage requests, renewals and proposals approved by voters across Southwest MI
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Voters across eight Southwest Michigan Counties turned out to make their voices heard on a wide variety of millage requests, renewals, and service proposals that were on the ballot. Unofficial results as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, indicate a strong majority of actions won the approval of voters.
Your News Local
Wabash officials extend message regarding Congresswoman Walorski’s tragic accident
WABASH, IN- The following is from Wabash Mayor Scott Long and President and CEO of Grow Wabash County Keith Gillenwater about the recent passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski:. It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death today in a traffic accident in Elkhart County....
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.04.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:29 a.m. Monday - Jessica Christine Tipton, 22, South Bend, arrested for possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond set. • 2:36 p.m. Tuesday - Juan Francisco...
Times-Union Newspaper
Upcoming Blood Drives In Kosciusko County Announced
Supplies of blood products continue to be low across the United States. During the past two years, Covid-19 caused the postponement of many elective surgeries and blood donations waned. Now, along with the normal need for blood products, many of those elective surgeries are being scheduled, increasing the need for...
WNDU
Millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools fails in close race
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - It is one of the biggest stories we have been following: A millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools. The project would provide millions of dollars for school improvements. As of late Tuesday evening, the race was close. Superintendent Jim Knoll said all along that he was...
Times-Union Newspaper
Temporary Bike Lane Brings Awareness To City Plan
Imagine safely riding a bicycle, jogging with a friend or walking your dog from the Chinworth Bridge Trail, through downtown Warsaw and all the way to Christ Covenant Church in Winona Lake. Temporary bike lanes on the south side of Market Street between South Columbia and Lake streets are in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Woodward To Retire, Animal Hospital Of Warsaw Closing
The Animal Hospital of Warsaw will be closing on Aug. 31 due to the retirement of veterinarian and owner of the clinic, Dr. Dennis Woodward. Woodward opened the clinic on North Detroit Street in 1980 and has been providing veterinary care to residents in the greater Warsaw area for over 40 years at this location. During that time, he served the community as a member of the Optimist Club, as well as being a founding board member for the Animal Welfare League. He also currently serves as the chairman of the Kosciusko County Board of Health.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stump Honored As Veteran Of The Month
The nation recognizes different veterans throughout the month of August, but Tuesday was Lenora Stump’s day as the Kosciusko County Commissioners recognized her as the August 2022 Veteran of the Month. In honoring Stump, Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell said Air Force Day was Monday. The Coast Guard’s birthday...
Times-Union Newspaper
Over 600 Students Get Supplies At Tools For School
Over 600 Kosciusko County students were able to get school supplies Wednesday to start off their school year well at Tools For School hosted by Combined Community Services. Ami Pitt, Project Independence case manager/Hand-Up case manager at CCS, said Wednesday’s event was the 27th Tools For School event CCS has had.
Times-Union Newspaper
American Legion Riders 253 Donate To KC Riley Kids Fund
The American Legion Riders 253 out of North Webster recently presented a donation in the amount of $2,000 to the Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund. The Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund is a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. The fund provides support to Riley Children’s Hospital and financial assistance in the form of gas and food cards to local families with a child being treated at Riley Children’s Hospital. Since the fund was established in 2010, it has awarded over 3,000 grants to the hospital and to families in need of assistance, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Council Approves Wildman Tax Abatements
Wildman Business Group continues to grow, and on Monday the Warsaw-based company requested a 10-year tax abatement on real and personal property from Warsaw. The City Council unanimously approved the request. Warsaw Community Economic and Development Director Jeremy Skinner said the tax abatement was for improvements Wildman was going to...
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was one of four people killed in a crash in northern Indiana on Wednesday, authorities said. She was 58. Walorski, a Republican who has represented Indiana’s 2nd congressional district since 2013, was a passenger in an SUV traveling southbound in Nappanee at about 12:40 p.m. EDT when the vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle that veered left of the center line, according to a news release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Back to school: Dekalb Eastern welcomes students back to classroom
The summer days in Dekalb Eastern are over as the elementary and Jr/Sr high school welcomed students back to the classroom.
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
Times-Union Newspaper
Louis Dreyfus Company Has Grand Opening Event For New Lecithin Plant
CLAYPOOL - Including a ribbon-cutting, speeches, a lunch and tours, Louis Dreyfus Company Agricultural Industries (LDC) announced Wednesday the opening of its new soy liquid lecithin plant in Claypool. Gordon Russell, LDC’s regional head of grains and oilseeds, welcomed LDC’s customers, farmers, local community members and LDC employees to the...
