UPDATE: Evacuations lowered back to Level 2 for Vantage Fire

VANTAGE — A cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed Tuesday as the Vantage Highway Fire forced hand crews to withdraw as fire activity increased. The loss of the four structures was confirmed by a helicopter recon flight Tuesday night, according to incident command. Crews on the ground, aided by aerial retardant and water drops, had been working all day Tuesday in drainages along the northernmost perimeter of the fire to slow the fire’s spread. Crews were forced out Tuesday afternoon due to fire behavior.

VANTAGE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO