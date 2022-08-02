UPDATE: Evacuations lowered back to Level 2 for Vantage Fire

www.ifiberone.com
ifiberone.com
Cabin, 3 outbuildings destroyed Tuesday afternoon by Vantage Highway fire
VANTAGE — A cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed Tuesday as the Vantage Highway Fire forced hand crews to withdraw as fire activity increased. The loss of the four structures was confirmed by a helicopter recon flight Tuesday night, according to incident command. Crews on the ground, aided by aerial retardant and water drops, had been working all day Tuesday in drainages along the northernmost perimeter of the fire to slow the fire’s spread. Crews were forced out Tuesday afternoon due to fire behavior.
nbcrightnow.com
Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m. Level 3 evacuations are still in place for Audubon and Maloy Roads. Red Cross set up shelters in Selah at the civic center and in Ellensburg. The wildfire is close to 0% containment. "Right now our main concern is going to be structure...
KHQ Right Now
Vantage Highway Fire burning destroys building, multiple outbuildings
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Vantage Highway Fire burning in Kittitas County is burning more than 26,000 and is 25% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. The Vantage Highway Fire is now 18 percent contained, according to an update from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The...
Massive Selah apartment complex fire displaces more than 50 people
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people were displaced by an apartment complex fire that destroyed the building and ravaged their belongings, but miraculously, no one was injured in the process. According to the Selah Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the multi-family unit on Valley View Ave on...
Cow Canyon Fire near border of Yakima, Kittitas counties triggers immediate evacuations
UPDATE at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3: The Cow Canyon Fire is burning across at least 200 acres of land in Wenas, a community near the border of Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to fire and emergency responders from across the region. DNR officials say Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations...
Vantage Highway Fire continues to burn, evacuation orders recalled
The town of Vantage is no longer under any evacuation orders as officials say the Vantage Highway Fire has not grown since Tuesday evening.
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
1 structure, 3 outbuildings burned in Vantage Highway Fire
VANTAGE, Wash. — One structure and three outbuildings have been burned in the Vantage Highway Fire. The fire began Monday and has burned a total of 41.5 square miles. It is 25 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted and power has been restored to the area. Crews are still working to replace damaged power pole along the highway. I-90...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
kpq.com
Brush Fire Burns 200 Acres Near Ephrata
A brush fire in Grant County torched 200 acres early Tuesday morning. The blaze ignited off Drumheller Road near State Route 17 south of Ephrata at around 2:00. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief, Jim Stuckey, says the fire was burning in a remote area and caused no damage. “No...
ifiberone.com
Better weather conditions overnight aid firefighters working Vantage fire
VANTAGE — Better weather conditions overnight brought less fire activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, helping firefighters working on containment. Aerial resources will be working throughout the day as fire activity is again expected to pick up midday with higher temperatures and an increase in wind. A smoke column is expected to form into the afternoon as the fire reaches unburned areas within the fire perimeter, according to incident command.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
nbcrightnow.com
3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
610KONA
Deadly Shooting in Sunnyside Wednesday Morning
(Sunnyside, WA) -- One dead, another rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Sunnyside, Yakima County early Wednesday morning. This happened off the 900 Block of South Lester Road. The Yakima Sheriff was called to the scene on a shots fired call. Deputies say an armed group opened fire at a house with people inside. The people inside fired back. The investigation is ongoing. It's not yet known who the victims hit are.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
q13fox.com
Wildfire burning in Vantage is 10% contained
FOX 13 has team coverage of a wildfire burning in Vantage. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 4,500 acres and is about 10% contained. Evacuations have been scaled down to Level 2.
