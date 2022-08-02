ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vantage, WA

UPDATE: Evacuations lowered back to Level 2 for Vantage Fire

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Cabin, 3 outbuildings destroyed Tuesday afternoon by Vantage Highway fire

VANTAGE — A cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed Tuesday as the Vantage Highway Fire forced hand crews to withdraw as fire activity increased. The loss of the four structures was confirmed by a helicopter recon flight Tuesday night, according to incident command. Crews on the ground, aided by aerial retardant and water drops, had been working all day Tuesday in drainages along the northernmost perimeter of the fire to slow the fire’s spread. Crews were forced out Tuesday afternoon due to fire behavior.
VANTAGE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire

NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m. Level 3 evacuations are still in place for Audubon and Maloy Roads. Red Cross set up shelters in Selah at the civic center and in Ellensburg. The wildfire is close to 0% containment. "Right now our main concern is going to be structure...
NACHES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vantage, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Kittitas County, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
Kittitas County, WA
Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 structure, 3 outbuildings burned in Vantage Highway Fire

VANTAGE, Wash. — One structure and three outbuildings have been burned in the Vantage Highway Fire. The fire began Monday and has burned a total of 41.5 square miles. It is 25 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted and power has been restored to the area. Crews are still working to replace damaged power pole along the highway. I-90...
VANTAGE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobilization#Infrastructure#Wildfire#Weather#Lakeview Drive#Columbia Drive#The Vantage Highway
kpq.com

Brush Fire Burns 200 Acres Near Ephrata

A brush fire in Grant County torched 200 acres early Tuesday morning. The blaze ignited off Drumheller Road near State Route 17 south of Ephrata at around 2:00. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief, Jim Stuckey, says the fire was burning in a remote area and caused no damage. “No...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Better weather conditions overnight aid firefighters working Vantage fire

VANTAGE — Better weather conditions overnight brought less fire activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, helping firefighters working on containment. Aerial resources will be working throughout the day as fire activity is again expected to pick up midday with higher temperatures and an increase in wind. A smoke column is expected to form into the afternoon as the fire reaches unburned areas within the fire perimeter, according to incident command.
VANTAGE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
610KONA

Deadly Shooting in Sunnyside Wednesday Morning

(Sunnyside, WA) -- One dead, another rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Sunnyside, Yakima County early Wednesday morning. This happened off the 900 Block of South Lester Road. The Yakima Sheriff was called to the scene on a shots fired call. Deputies say an armed group opened fire at a house with people inside. The people inside fired back. The investigation is ongoing. It's not yet known who the victims hit are.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Wildfire burning in Vantage is 10% contained

FOX 13 has team coverage of a wildfire burning in Vantage. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 4,500 acres and is about 10% contained. Evacuations have been scaled down to Level 2.
VANTAGE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy