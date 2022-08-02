ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘It’s disheartening': Baltimore neighborhoods seeing increased carjacking cases

By Dave Detling
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Police continue to investigate several carjacking cases in Baltimore City.

The latest case, according to Baltimore Police, occurred in the 1100 block of E. Belvedere Avenue this past weekend.

According to investigators, two unknown men carjacked a male victim at gunpoint.

Prior to that, police were called to the 1400 block of Eutaw Place in Bolton Hill to investigate an attempted carjacking and assault.

“I saw the police and neighbors sitting on the steps,” said Sheba Sheikhai. “I was glad the driver had the support of neighbors.”

Woman struck by car during carjacking

According to police and witnesses, the attempted carjacking happened around 12:15. The driver of a blue Subaru walked into an apartment building foyer. They were reportedly followed by two teens dressed all in black.

WMAR 2 News spoke to the victim off camera.

“One of them was eating a cinnamon roll while trying to rob me,” said the driver.

PREVIOUS: Home security footage shows woman being hit by carjacker

Woman severely injured after being carjacked

According to the driver, the two teens tried to steal a cellphone. When they weren’t successful, they ripped keys off the individual’s belt loop.

“I ran after them," the driver said.

The driver put up a fight to keep the suspect from getting away with their car but was punched in the face in the process.

“It sounds really aggressive that that they would do that in the middle of the day especially with cars coming by,” said Sheikhai, reflecting on the crime. “We have seen crime go up in this area. We’re hearing more about purse snatchings and things.”

Police were patrolling Bolton Hill Monday afternoon following the incident. So far, there have been no reports of any arrests.

PAST: Single mother carjacked, run over by own car while delivering Amazon packages

The two crimes follow a dangerous carjacking weekend in Baltimore City.

Chelsea Nicolette is currently in the hospital following injuries she sustained after a carjacker ran her over with her own vehicle Saturday. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the Wyman Park neighborhood.

Chelsea Nicolette was reportedly working, doing Amazon deliveries.

“She has multiple broken bones,” said Tiffany Nicolette, Chelsea's sister. “The assailant got out of the car grabbed the key off her belt loop and left all the packages with the car and everything. My poor sister being struck left, lying in the street.”

People in the neighborhoods impacted by these crimes say they’re sick and tired of people’s disrespect & disregard for life.

“It makes everybody scared,” said one Bolton Hill neighbor. “These kids are everywhere and no one is watching them.”

“It’s disheartening. It’s terrifying,” said Tiffany Nicolette.

“I just hoping that we can kind of still go about freely but feel comfortable about being out,” said Sheba Sheikhai.

There have been 383 carjackings in Baltimore City this year.

If you have any information about recent carjacking cases, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

concerned
2d ago

But the low level crimes are not being processed or arrested. why? because Mosby and Wonderboy Scott thinks it's not important. Now these so called low level criminals are emboldened to commit higher and more dangerous crimes, even though they've been one of the same people.

