Clark County community says final goodbye fallen deputy

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
National Night Out serves as bridge between police and community
DAYTON, Ohio — Across the country, police engaged with citizens as part of National Night Out. In Dayton, officers made multiple stops through the Gem City on Aug. 2 to build connections between law enforcement and the people they serve. What You Need To Know. The Dayton Police Department...
'A hero in the community': Funeral held for Clark County deputy killed in standoff
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — More than a thousand people showed up to First Christian Church in Springfield to pay their respects to a Clark County deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a standoff last week. The sheriff's office responded to a report of a woman...
Springfield’s National Night Out honors Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday night marks a special occasion to help bridge together community members with local police. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. However, this year’s National Night Out feels different in the Miami Valley. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates […]
‘We have it from here’: Family, friends remember life of Deputy Yates during funeral service
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The life of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was honored during a funeral service at First Christian Church in Springfield Monday. Family and friends packed the church to say their final goodbyes. The service opened with Pastor Darryl May, and songs by Par Tolliver and Doug Toles Jr. Pastor Bruce […]
Man hospitalized after crashing into pole in Champaign County
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of U.S Route 36 East around 1:48 p.m.
Body found in abandoned basement: Dayton police seek answers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton […]
Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
‘Severe’ vandalism leaves Xenia Station restrooms closed
The Xenia City Services Supervisor said that the damage was discovered on Tuesday morning and more vandalism was seen in the women's restroom than in the men's. They described the damage to be severe, however, there is no repair cost estimate at this time.
Survivor of Dayton mass shooting reflects on 3rd anniversary
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marking the anniversary of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District may even tougher this year for Dion Green. The advocate against gun violence will have to relieve some painful memories on the heels of another traumatic experience in his family – the death of his cousin, Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates.
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
Dayton man accused of critically injuring man with baseball bat facing charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing criminal charges after being accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat. Steven Garcia, 33, was charged with two counts of felonious assault Tuesday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He was arrested Monday by detectives. Garcia has been accused of...
Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
Clear the Shelters at Mont. County Animal Resource Center
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County. She joins us with more about the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. They are participating in Clear the Shelters, happening all month long in the Miami Valley.
An altercation involving 2 men, their sons ends in a stabbing and arrest, Sidney police say
SIDNEY — One man ended up in a hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation involving another man and both of their adult sons Tuesday night, Sidney police said. >> Results of the Aug. 2 Ohio primary can be found here. Raymond Becerra, 57, was taken to Miami...
‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building; investigation underway
DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in the basement of an apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a vacant apartment building in the first block of Maylan Drive around 3:00 a.m. as part of a separate grand theft auto investigation, according to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.
Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Union County
An Illinois man was arrested after a stabbing incident in Union County this past Sunday. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 34,000 block of Shertzer Road to investigate. The Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District and EMS...
Driver’s license reinstatement program in Montgomery County run through August
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency is giving parents a chance to get their driving privileges back through a special reinstatement program during the month of August, according to a media release. The lights at the Montgomery Administration Building will also be turning green now through...
Troy man listed as missing/endangered
TROY – Friends and family of a missing Troy man are hoping the public can help find him. According to the Troy Police Department, concerned family members reported 50-year old Ruben Gonzales missing on Aug. 1 around 9:45 a.m. Family members say he has actually been missing since 7...
