Survey seeks to assess health affects of Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill.

Illinois health officials want to follow up with Rockton area residents a year after the massive industrial fire at the Chemtool plant to see if they have any health concerns.

The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD), in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR), has issued a follow-up survey to assess any impact on the community’s health one year after the Chemtool Fire.

“Our federal and state health partners have returned to our community to conduct this follow-up survey,” said Dr. Sandra Martell, public health administrator for the Winnebago County Health Department. The goal is to “share the impact the Chemtool Fire has had on them one year later in a way that helps identify any potential health concerns that may have arisen over that time period,” Martell said.

Martell stressed the issuance of this survey does not mean there are any ongoing health effects from the fire.

On June 14, 2021 a scissor lift hit piping in the Chemtool lubricant manufacturing plant, causing mineral oil to be released and to ignite. The plant reportedly had 4 million gallons of crude oil stored on the site. The fire continued to burn for nearly a week.

Residents living within a one-mile radius were asked to evacuate and those living within three miles of the plant were urged to wear a mask. There also were some concerns regarding toxic materials in the air and the nearby Rock River due to the fire.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies tested soil, water and air around the plant after the fire was extinguished. No contamination concerns were found.

Residents can complete the survey online at www.wchd.org/fire. It should be completed by Aug. 8.

Participant will be questioned about:

Where you were during the event or how you might have been exposed.If you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms.If you received care or treatment.

A survey team will also be going door-to-door in Rockton, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. through Aug. 8.