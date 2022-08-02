Gov. Polis celebrates wildfire prevention efforts near Woodland Park on Colorado Day

Read on www.kktv.com
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
Hundreds of wild horses captured in BLM roundup in Colorado
A wild horse roundup in northwestern Colorado wrapped up this week with more than 800 horses captured after concerns from the BLM about their conditions in the spring.
KKTV
UCCS campus to remain closed Friday after FBI determines no threats in Denver area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The University of Colorado Colorado Springs has closed their campus around 11 a.m. Friday due to what they call an “unsubstantiated threat in the Denver, Colorado area. Officials say the threat was made to the Auraria campus in Denver and closed out of an abundance of caution.
Did you know that this state park was Colorado’s first?
Harvey Gap, Roxborough and Stagecoach are just a few of the parks spread all across Colorado, but of the 42 official state parks, do you know which was crowned first?
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado
Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
Find food from a local farm near you: Southern Colorado Food Guide
A new local food guide is making it easy for you to eat better and support local.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County July 27, 2022 Edition
James Russell Albright, date of birth August 31, 1983 of Divide, Colorado was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, vehicular eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, no insurance, driving under restraint, reckless driving and weaving. Bond was $3,000. Adam L Engler, date of birth February...
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year
There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history. In three gathers in the last year, the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest...
UCCS closes due to unsubstantiated threat among community colleges
UPDATE: UCCS says the Denver FBI determined there is no threat. Campus will remain closed and reopen on Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) says they will close due to an unsubstantiated threat among many colleges in the Colorado Community College System. As a result of […]
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
KKTV
Gov. Jared Polis talks Colorado Cash Back checks, curbing costs amid inflation and more in conversation with Katie Pelton
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For those who haven’t heard, a check is in the mail courtesy of the state of Colorado!. It’s part of the Colorado Cash Back program, an early TABOR refund signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis back in May. The governor joined 11...
csbj.com
Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek
Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
Comments / 3