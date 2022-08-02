ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov. Polis celebrates wildfire prevention efforts near Woodland Park on Colorado Day

By Aaron Vitatoe
KKTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kktv.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Green Mountain Falls, CO
City
Woodland Park, CO
City
Denver, CO
Woodland Park, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Dianne Primavera
The Denver Gazette

Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
COLORADO STATE
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County July 27, 2022 Edition

James Russell Albright, date of birth August 31, 1983 of Divide, Colorado was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, vehicular eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, no insurance, driving under restraint, reckless driving and weaving. Bond was $3,000. Adam L Engler, date of birth February...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Wildfire#Americorps
Wake Up Wyoming

Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man

You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
ESTES PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KKTV

New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
csbj.com

Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek

Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy