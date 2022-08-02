Illini football excited for new-look offense

www.hoiabc.com
Illinois Basketball: Illini could have a legendary Chicago frontcourt in 2024
There is a legit shot the Illinois basketball team puts together a top-five class for 2024. Throughout time, the Illini have pulled in some great recruiting classes. The class of 2002 was the best recruiting class I have ever seen on paper and on the basketball court. It is going to be hard to top a recruiting class that had a ton of hype coming in and lived up to that hype with a national title appearance.
Illini hosting high-level trio of hoops visitors on Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Brad Underwood & Co. are kicking off the month of August with a bang on the visit front. Montverde Academy rising sophomore Bryce Heard tweeted that he will be visiting Champaign on Monday. The Chicago native and Mac Irvin Fire product is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2025 class by ESPN.
SHEPPARD NETS THIRD PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC WIN AT FAIRBURY
FAIRBURY, IL – Brandon Sheppard knew less than 10 laps into Saturday’s Prairie Dirt Classic his ability to read Fairbury’s surface would pay off well. And pay off big. As the New Berlin, IL driver saw a cushion building on the track’s high banks, he felt right at home.
Just Hamburgers reopening in Paxton
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local hamburger restaurant in Paxton will be reopening this weekend. Just Hamburgers closed in April after 43 years of operation when its owners retired. But there was so much demand for the restaurant that it will be reopening under new ownership. The grand reopening will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. […]
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
The Top Things to Do in August in Champaign-Urbana
School is starting — great news for some, yet disheartening for others — but August doesn’t mean the end of summer fun in Champaign-Urbana. No, there’s still plenty of time left to get outside and make memories. There’s festivals, football, and tons of family fun to be had as summer transitions into fall.
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
Community Counts: Northend Kickball Extravaganza
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Teen gun violence has seemingly become a more common crime reported in Central Illinois and Champaign-Urbana is no exception. Cries for an end to the deaths of our youth has come from various non-profits, companies and community leaders. Now, one is ready to “kick it all out” for good. That message […]
Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday
PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
Zerman Hoping Seven Point Dispensary Breaks Ground in ’22
(Above) Seven Point of Illinois founder and owner Brad Zerman addresses Danville City Council last November. Could there be two big openings in the Danville area next spring? That’s what Seven Point of Illinois owner Brad Zerman is hoping for. It was last fall that the Danville City Council approved Zerman’s plans for a second adult use cannabis dispensary in the area, at 388 Eastgate Drive just off Lynch Road. But then, some lawsuits about the lottery process last August that gave Seven Point a chance for the state license held the whole process up.
Back-to-School supplies and giveaways in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign will have a series of giveaways happening this upcoming week. The Champaign Sheriff' Office will be hosting a Back-to-School BBQ this weekend at Prairie Fields Park in Savoy. Sheriff Heuerman says, they are excited to be helping out the community. “This may just be a...
Vinson Set for Participation at Edgar Fellows Program Starting Sunday
It all begins this coming Sunday, as Vermilion County Housing Authority Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson will be one of 40 participants in this year’s Edward Fellows Program in Champaign. Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar began this annual conference, now in its tenth year. Last year, this area was represented...
Emus on the run in Danville
(UPDATE) Officials said one of the emus has been located near the Village Mall. That emu is now home. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Emus are on the loose in Danville. Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “tackle […]
From the Farm: Sweet corn research
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re in the midst of sweetcorn season, and you probably have not yet gotten enough to satisfy your desire for this great American summer treat. Marty Williams is a researcher with USDA, housed at the University of Illinois, and he has a research...
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
Guard tower struck by lightning, catches fire at Logan County Correctional Center
LINCOLN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Lightning struck the guard tower at Logan County Correctional Center in Lincoln igniting a fire there as storms pounded parts of Central Illinois Monday morning. Prison staffers safely evacuated the tower even as flames tore through the roof about 9:50 a.m., according to a...
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like you know my families complete again,” Bill Croy, Whites’ […]
