Neighbor's tree falls through home months after woman first called worried about it

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bed
A warning is being issued regarding going to sleep with a charming cell phone in your bed. A Chinese teenager Cambodian teen Khorn Srey Pov, 17, was found dead in her home lying on top of her phone after taking a shower on July 27th. Local officials have determined she had died instantly from a massive shock in her sleep from a massive electric shock on 27th July.
Man, 26, plunges to his death while trying to save his Apple Airpods he’d dropped outside his window
A MAN horrifically plunged to his death while trying to retrieve his Apple AirPods that he had dropped outside his window. The 26-year-old victim was found lying in the street in Sai Wan, Hong Kong, with catastrophic head injuries at 1am on Tuesday morning. Passersby found the blood-soaked man slumped...
Husband tells how his wife was 'crushed before my eyes' after leaping off 100ft building in bungled bungee jump - as the instructor is jailed four years in Kazakhstan
A ‘free-flying’ extreme sport jump instructor has been jailed for four years after a woman plunged to her death in a 100ft fall in front of her husband. 'My wife was crushed before my eyes,' said Alexander Tkachenko. Yevgenia Leontyeva, 33, had been reluctant to make the leap...
XL Bully dog that grabbed mother-of-two, 43, around the throat before mauling her to death had 'snapped and turned mad in the heat', family say
A mother-of-two was mauled to death by her pet American Bully XL dog after it 'turned mad in the extreme heat'. Joanne Robinson, 43, died at the scene of the attack at a house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Friday night. She is understood to have been the owner of...
Mom’s heartbreaking last sacrifice before death in fire as family waited outside for her to emerge from burning home
A MOM tragically died in a house fire after saving her 12-year-old son's life in the blaze. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours, but family members were left devastated after Brittany Jones, 35, was later discovered inside the house. Brittany shared the home in Camden, New York, with her...
I stuck a savage note onto my neighbour’s car over selfish parking – I didn’t expect other people to get involved too
FROM taking in people's parcels to doing the odd bit of cat-sitting, we consider ourselves to be pretty reasonable neighbours on the whole. But steal the parking space outside our house and we go from friendly to fiery in the space of two seconds. And it turns out, we're not...
Waitress enraged when customer grabs her wrist and shoves her hand into a piece of cold fish
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was a waitress for many, many years and have hundreds of stories to tell that will show you the entire range of humanity from good to bad to gross to beautiful.
Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods
A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash
Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
Man Likely Attacked By Shark Ends Up Having His Life Saved By It A Week Later
A man who was attacked while swimming in the ocean near sharks was left feeling grateful for his injuries after they ended up saving his life. Massachusetts resident Eugene Finney was visiting his parents in Huntington Beach, California in July 2015 when he decided to take his girlfriend and his two kids to the beach for a day of sunbathing and swimming.
Pictured: Teenager, 17, who died in bale-wrapping machine accident at a farm in Devon
A 17-year-old teenager who died following an incident at a farm in Devon has been named by police. Tributes have flooded in for 'beautiful soul' Luke Searle who sustained serious injuries while working at Sherwell Farm, in the Plympton area of Plymouth. He was hurt during an incident involving a...
Mother Deer Watches In A Panic As Firefighters Try To Free Her Baby
When her baby got separated from her and trapped under some rocks, there was nothing this poor mother deer could do. Hearing her fawn scream as humans gathered around must have been so scary for her. But what she didn’t realize was that the firefighters were trying to save her baby.
Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind
An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
Lady Lays Down In Parking Lot At Yellowstone National Park As Hilarious Argument Over Empty Spot Breaks Out
Considering people come from all over the world to visit the world’s oldest national park, Yellowstone National Park, dropping a boatload of money on flights, living arrangements, and park passes, you can imagine there’s bound to be some parking lot issues. And let’s be honest, we’ve all seen...
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
I came home from a night shift & realised my neighbour had let a random man hop over to paint my fence – I’m fuming
AN ANGRY woman has revealed how she returned home after a night shift, only to find a random man painting her fence at 7am. The anonymous 25-year-old woman vented her frustration on Mumsnet where she explained how she lived alone with two dogs in a terraced house. "All houses in...
