Officials release task force plan to help protect indigenous families

komonews.com
Related
ncwlife.com
Douglas County sheriff to head statewide law enforcement group
When Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown finishes his term as president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs next year he’ll be replaced by yet another Wenatchee Valley law enforcement official. The association announced this week that Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris will lead their 15-member executive...
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
KOMO News
Local abortion providers expect surge in service requests from out-of-state residents
SEATTLE — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at helping women who have to travel across state lines for abortion access. The order opens the door for states to apply for Medicaid waivers to help treat women patients forced to travel from out of state to obtain abortion services.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Man arrested for murder used sword, his mom calls WA State’s mental health system ‘a total mess’
After more than three years of trying to get her 26-year-old homeless son off the streets and into a mental health support program, a Skagit County mom is now heartbroken that her son has been arrested for allegedly killing another man with a sword. “It’s like watching them die,” Bonnie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
As lawmakers consider ‘bill of rights’ for seniors, some share stories of care
Late meals, no meals, short-staffing and negligence: these were just some of the issues readers shared with McClatchy regarding their experiences at assisted or independent living facilities in Washington state. In July, McClatchy first reported on an incident between residents and management at a senior living facility in Lacey called...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
q13fox.com
2 rescued from sinking boat by WA State Ferries crew members
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Ferries crew members rescued two people from a sinking boat Wednesday morning. According to WSF, a boat ran aground in Wasp Passage—located between Crane Island and Shaw Island—and right on a state ferry route. The boat started sinking, but the M/V Tillikum happened to be nearby.
KUOW
2022 primary election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 primary election, as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The following are preliminary results. More ballots will come via by mail for several days, and election results will be updated. Statewide. Secretary of State. Steve Hobbs (D): 41.1%. Julie Anderson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities
An updated ballot count is expected Wednesday afternoon.
Election | Thousands more Tri-Cities area primary ballots counted. We’ve got the update
More votes are left to be counted.
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results
Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
KOMO News
2022 midterm election: DelBene, Schrier advance and surprise in Secretary of State race
SEATTLE — The election ballot boxes have closed and Washington state voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election and there have been a few surprises during contests in which election turnout was expected to be low. PRIMARY ELECTION 2022: Full coverage. RESULTS: Updated totals. VOTES: Patty...
Volunteers desperately needed at Tri-Cities nonprofits. Here’s how to help
Groups have not rebounded from the steep decline in volunteers during the COVID pandemic.
KOMO News
Washington state voter turnout less than 25 percent for primaries
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Once again, voter turnout is low for a primary election. So low, some political analysts say they wonder if the election day should be moved. As KOMO News political analyst Ron Dotzauer with Strategies 360 put it--turnout is abysmal. "Voters are just not focused in the...
This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Washington and Bellingham
You’ll need to work 72 hours a week to afford living in Washington if you make minimum wage.
nbcrightnow.com
How Many Race Weekend DUI's?
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The final traffic numbers for Water Follies weekend are in. According to the Washington State Patrol there were:. 22 collisions (6 of which were DUI's) Overall it was a safe weekend, in the air, on the river, and on area roads.
Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?
Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
thejoltnews.com
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
Comments / 0