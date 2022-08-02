Ice T to open marijuana dispensary in Jersey City

www.fox5ny.com
NJ extending outdoor dining through late 2024
NEW JERSEY - Good news for Garden State residents who enjoy eating al fresco, outdoor dining will remain a part of eating out in New Jersey for a while to come. On Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill that extends permissions for outdoor dining through November 2024. The permissions...
Huge increase in NYC rat sightings
New data shows that more rats have been spotted in New York City in 2022 than in the last decade. Some blame outdoor dining for the surge in rodents.
NYC rat sightings on the rise
NEW YORK - The Big Apple is setting a record in 2022 for rat sightings. According to new data, more rats have been spotted in 2022 alone than at any point in the last decade, with 16,000 rodents sightings reported through the end of July, up from 2,000 a year ago.
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
Struggles for NJ cannabis license holders
New Jersey legalized the recreational sale of marijuana more than a year ago. The state is pursuing legalization in a way to make up for past injustices with who was targeted with criminalization. But many licensees looking for retail space say they're hitting dead ends. As it turns out, the real estate component has been the main obstacle.
NJ cannabis licensees face exorbitant rent demands
NEW JERSEY - More than a year after the state of New Jersey legalized the recreational sale of marijuana, some who have obtained licenses from the state are hitting a dead end when it comes to obtaining retail space. Many had expected the main hurdle to be securing a cannabis...
NJ teen found fatally shot in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the shooting of a teenager from New Jersey who was discovered dead outside a home in Queens Tuesday morning. A woman who lives on Beach 67th Street in the Averne section of the Rockaways saw a body sticking out from under a minivan parked her driveway at about 7:15 a.m. so she called 911.
Video: Jersey City councilwoman hits cyclist
A security camera caught the moment a car plowed into a cyclist in Jersey City. Warning: graphic content.
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
2 teens killed in Long Island house fire
NEW YORK - Two teenagers were killed in an early morning house fire on eastern Long Island. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the hamlet of North Sea. The Southampton Town Police Emergency Communications Center received a call of an occupied Noyac residence on fire. Police responded to a...
90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close
NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
Mayor Adams slams NY bail reform: 'Our criminal justice system is insane'
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams did not hold back on his strong criticism of New York’s bail laws at a news conference on Wednesday, saying that it is failing to keep recidivists in pre-trial detention. "Our criminal justice system is insane," Mayor Adams said on Wednesday during a...
Hessian remains found at Revolutionary War battle site in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - Researchers have discovered the remains of as many as 13 German soldiers who fought for the British during the American Revolution, officials announced Tuesday. The researchers found the remains in an apparent mass grave at a battlefield site in New Jersey. The remains, found at the site...
2 pedestrians killed in Manhattan crash
NEW YORK - Two pedestrians were killed in Manhattan when two cars crashed early Wednesday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. The cars were traveling in opposite directions when they collided. One of the cars veered off the road and hit two...
NYC apartment shortage
New York City lags far behind other large cities when it comes to housing inventory. There is not enough supply to meet the demand.
Man arrested on hate crime charges for Times Square slashing
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a man on hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a woman in Times Square. The attack took place on Sunday at about 10 a.m. A 59-year-old woman was pulling a wheeled shopping cart near 7th Ave. and W. 42nd St. when a man approached from behind, raised his arm over his head, and swung it down, slashing the woman in the right hand with a boxcutter, a security video showed.
Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina
NEW YORK - A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel...
National Night Out NYC
The NYPD hosted community events all over the city on National Night Out, an annual program designed to foster communication and understanding between law enforcement and the people they serve. Mayor Eric Adams made appearances at several events.
Polio detected in NY wastewater
NEW YORK - The New York State Department of Health has detected the polio virus in wastewater in suburban NY. State health officials began wastewater surveillance to check for signs of the virus after a polio case was detected in Rockland County. The virus was detected in samples taken in Rockland County in June.
