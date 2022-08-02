ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Heights, OH

‘Discounting safety’: OSHA fines Family Dollar $1.2 million for violations at 2 Ohio stores

By Rachel Vadaj
cleveland19.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Governor introduces next Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the newest superintendent of the state’s highway patrol division. Lieutenant Charles Jones will be promoted to colonel and assume the superintendent duties on Aug. 12. The governor’s announcement came from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s atrium in Columbus....
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Roofing company perfect fit for Bucyrus grad

BUCYRUS – A Bucyrus grad is returning to his roots and to his background in the roofing business. Jesse Groves is one of the newest project managers for Roofsmith Restoration, an Akron-based roofing company that offers residential and commercial customers more than just a new set of shingles. “It...
BUCYRUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officers approve a new contract with the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Wednesday morning, Cleveland police officers approved a new contract with the city of Cleveland. As part of the new contract, patrol officers will be getting a pay raise. Retroactive from April 1, officers will receive a 2% wage increase, plus a 5% equity adjustment. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio’s tax-free weekend returns Aug. 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend will take place Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. Customers can purchase clothing, school supplies and other school related items free of sales tax. There is no limit on the amount or number of total purchases. Supplies used in a...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
City
Maple Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Business
cleveland19.com

Cleveland City Council addresses police staffing issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council met today to discuss updates on police staffing, with Public Safety Committee Chair Michael Polensek sounding the alarm. The budget is currently set for 1,640 officers, but is currently only hosting 1,358 sworn in officers. Being down 282 officers, Polensek said “this is...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
WDTN

Ohio’s tax-free weekend: How to save on school supplies

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — With the next school year right around the corner, Ohio’s tax-free weekend is the perfect opportunity to complete your back-to-school shopping. According to Reuters, spending per student is averaged to rise to $661 this year which is up 27% from pre-pandemic levels. But with Ohio’s tax-free weekend coming up, back-to-school […]
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Family Dollar Stores#Workplace Safety#Dunham#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Dollar Tree Inc#Ohio Family Dollar
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio schools to receive millions in state security funding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced nearly $50 million in school security funding has been awarded to more than 1,000 schools throughout the state, impacting dozens of school districts in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Municipal School District (CMSD) was awarded $1.6 million, the most of any district in...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports. 
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC4 Columbus

Missing children from Columbus’ west side found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children are reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus have been found safe. Cecilia Montgomery, 9, had been last seen Monday leaving her home near Gimbles Street walking a small, brown Yorkie. Miracle Montgomery, 11, had been last seen Monday leaving her home on Gimble Drive walking a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified

OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine

The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine. A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation. Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said...
PERRY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy