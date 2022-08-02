‘Discounting safety’: OSHA fines Family Dollar $1.2 million for violations at 2 Ohio stores

www.cleveland19.com
Governor introduces next Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the newest superintendent of the state’s highway patrol division. Lieutenant Charles Jones will be promoted to colonel and assume the superintendent duties on Aug. 12. The governor’s announcement came from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s atrium in Columbus....
Roofing company perfect fit for Bucyrus grad
BUCYRUS – A Bucyrus grad is returning to his roots and to his background in the roofing business. Jesse Groves is one of the newest project managers for Roofsmith Restoration, an Akron-based roofing company that offers residential and commercial customers more than just a new set of shingles. “It...
Cleveland police officers approve a new contract with the city
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Wednesday morning, Cleveland police officers approved a new contract with the city of Cleveland. As part of the new contract, patrol officers will be getting a pay raise. Retroactive from April 1, officers will receive a 2% wage increase, plus a 5% equity adjustment. In...
Ohio’s tax-free weekend returns Aug. 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend will take place Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. Customers can purchase clothing, school supplies and other school related items free of sales tax. There is no limit on the amount or number of total purchases. Supplies used in a...
Cleveland City Council addresses police staffing issue
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council met today to discuss updates on police staffing, with Public Safety Committee Chair Michael Polensek sounding the alarm. The budget is currently set for 1,640 officers, but is currently only hosting 1,358 sworn in officers. Being down 282 officers, Polensek said “this is...
Parents of 14-year-old Akron student who drowned hired a law firm to investigate questions in connection with his death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family says there are too many unanswered questions after their 14-year-old son drowned on July 21st, during what they’re told was an Akron Public Schools outing with the Ellet Football team. Victoria and Timothy Washington have now hired a law firm to investigate...
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
Huron County: Reward offered for information on fire at Medusa Road youth farm
Authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the fire that destroyed a building on a budding farm for youth in Townsend Township. Construction has begun and was continuing at the animal-assisted learning farm for teenagers at 4418 Medusa Road in rural Huron County. Donna Hammann, founder...
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank. The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Northeast Ohio schools to receive millions in state security funding
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced nearly $50 million in school security funding has been awarded to more than 1,000 schools throughout the state, impacting dozens of school districts in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Municipal School District (CMSD) was awarded $1.6 million, the most of any district in...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
Missing children from Columbus’ west side found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children are reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus have been found safe. Cecilia Montgomery, 9, had been last seen Monday leaving her home near Gimbles Street walking a small, brown Yorkie. Miracle Montgomery, 11, had been last seen Monday leaving her home on Gimble Drive walking a […]
Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified
OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
Police: Missing woman who used to live in Medina was last heard from in June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public for help in the search for a former Medina resident who was last heard from in early June. The date of last contact with Mellissa Dunaway was on June 1, according to the federal National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Officials...
Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine
The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine. A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation. Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said...
