Prosecutors Seek Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 Million Jet Ahead of California Sentencing for Client Embezzlement Schemes

By Meghann Cuniff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Comments / 43

Sherman
1d ago

Take all his assets, down to the last penny, and reimburse victims “PHONY” written all over him from the beginning, but the lame stream media and the anti-Trumpers made him out to be someone.

Reply(2)
24
nc user 58
2d ago

the great white hope. the one who the democrats said would lock Trump up and be our next president.

Reply(3)
36
Pinky
2d ago

You mean the ill gotten gains from his thefts and victimizing of his clients. Not his property.

Reply
29
