Prosecutors Seek Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 Million Jet Ahead of California Sentencing for Client Embezzlement Schemes

Take all his assets, down to the last penny, and reimburse victims “PHONY” written all over him from the beginning, but the lame stream media and the anti-Trumpers made him out to be someone.
the great white hope. the one who the democrats said would lock Trump up and be our next president.
You mean the ill gotten gains from his thefts and victimizing of his clients. Not his property.
Related
Roger Stone and his wife are trying to settle the Justice Department's lawsuit over $2 million in unpaid taxes
Former GOP donors charged with fraud
Feds move to seize Avenatti’s jet
Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court ‘for decades’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A man said his camper was set on fire over a Trump flag. Now, officials say he set the blaze himself.
New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'
Judge orders Mexican cartel to pay billions of dollars for 2019 killings of nine American women and children
Walmart hit with lawsuit, accused of firing a Florida mom who claims managers harassed her and denied lactation accommodations
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
Pro-Trump influencer upset after documents detailing 'substantial' cooperation with FBI are released
New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor
Black Gun Owners In New York Seize On Supreme Court Ruling Making It Easier To Carry In Public
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uber used a secret tactic known as the 'kill switch' to block law enforcement from accessing company data during police raids, leaked documents show
Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
Former Trump supporter sentenced to probation for threatening to kill ‘Squad’ members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A cautionary tale: SC woman lost $83 million to NY man known as the ‘lottery lawyer’
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent
Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data-Breach Settlement
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 43