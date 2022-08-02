ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Breaking News: Fenner, CA: Crash involving an overturned semi truck with trailer along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Goff’s Road.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
zachnews.net

paininthepass.info

Car Rear Ends Pickup Truck On Northbound I-15 Before Oak Hill Rd Tuesday Afternoon

OAK HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a blue Porsche Panamera sedan in the back of a white Ford F-250 pickup truck just before Oak Hill Road exit on northbound Interstate 15.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said a red Dodge Charger with three people inside collided with a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
VICTORVILLE, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Klinefelter, CA: Crash involving a vehicle that flipped over along eastbound Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 129.

Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Klinefelter, California: A crash involving a vehicle that flipped over along eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Mile Marker 129. The crash was reported at 4:06 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. Medical Engine 32 from San Bernardino...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Two separate shootings reported at the same time Saturday night in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that were reported at the same time on Saturday night. On July 30, 2022, at 11:32 pm, 911 dispatch received the first call reporting the victim had been shot while driving near an intersection along the 14900 block of Dale Evans Parkway.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
zachnews.net

News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.

Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1

An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...

