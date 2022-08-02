Breaking News: Fenner, CA: Crash involving an overturned semi truck with trailer along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Goff’s Road.

zachnews.net
paininthepass.info
Car Rear Ends Pickup Truck On Northbound I-15 Before Oak Hill Rd Tuesday Afternoon
OAK HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a blue Porsche Panamera sedan in the back of a white Ford F-250 pickup truck just before Oak Hill Road exit on northbound Interstate 15.
L.A. Weekly
Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said a red Dodge Charger with three people inside collided with a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Klinefelter, CA: Crash involving a vehicle that flipped over along eastbound Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 129.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Klinefelter, California: A crash involving a vehicle that flipped over along eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Mile Marker 129. The crash was reported at 4:06 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. Medical Engine 32 from San Bernardino...
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
foxla.com
Police Chase: CHP in pursuit of possible stolen car on 10 Freeway
A police chase is underway involving a car that may have been stolen on the 10 Freeway. SkyFOX is over the scene as the California Highway Patrol is chasing the suspect in San Bernardino County. Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. This is a...
parkerliveonline.com
Boat collides with shoreline, two hurt, alcohol believed to be a factor
Two people were transported to hospital Saturday night with injuries after their boat struck the shoreline on the Parker Strip. Deputies believe alcohol to be a contributing factor. On Saturday at approximately 8:26 pm, Marine Enforcement deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a...
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
foxla.com
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino County house fire
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A community is in mourning after a fire claims the lives of an elderly couple. The tragic incident comes not long after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Holly Vista Boulevard in San Bernardino a little...
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
paininthepass.info
Small Brush Fire Sparks In The Cajon Pass Sunday Afternoon
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small vegetation fire sparked in the center divider of the Cajon Pass Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at around 12:20pm Sunday July 31, 2022, about a mile after Cleghorn Road exit according to the Fire Department. San Bernardino County Fire Department, CAL Fire with help from San Bernardino US Forest Service were getting calls of a small brush fires in the Cajon Pass.
Drug dealer arrested in Grand Terrace, nabbed with 42 pounds of cocaine
An alleged small-time drug dealer was arrested in Grand Terrace, where deputies found 19 bricks of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $700,000.
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.
vvng.com
Two separate shootings reported at the same time Saturday night in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that were reported at the same time on Saturday night. On July 30, 2022, at 11:32 pm, 911 dispatch received the first call reporting the victim had been shot while driving near an intersection along the 14900 block of Dale Evans Parkway.
paininthepass.info
School Starts This Week for Apple Valley & Hesperia Students Remember The Rules Of The Road
VICTOR VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> It’s back to school! The new school year starts on Wednesday morning for Apple Valley students and Thursday for Hesperia students. Motorists are being reminded to slow down and stay alert in neighborhoods and in school zones. And remember the roadwork...
zachnews.net
News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
foxla.com
Flooding prompts highway closure in Big Bear as t-storms bring heavy rain to area
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Big Bear on Monday afternoon, prompting road closures in the area. The warning comes as monsoonal moisture lingered in the region with the potential for isolated thunderstorms in Southern California’s desert and mountain communities. On Monday, the...
vvng.com
Victorville woman with active warrants arrested after visiting a jail and bringing drugs
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman with active warrants was arrested after she showed up to visit an inmate while under the influence and binging meth into the jail facility, officials said. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the suspect identified as 29-year-old Mary Cox drove to the San...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles at 11:45 a.m.According to "Did you feel it?" reports, the quake was felt as far as Placentia and Redondo Beach.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
San Bernadino deputies arrest dealer with 19 kilos of cocaine
Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics Friday, police said. Deputies estimated confiscating at least 19 kilos, or 42 pounds, of cocaine.
