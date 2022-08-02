Red Flag Warning in place until 11 p.m. Monday

The following is information from Central Oregon Fire and the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center on fires happening around the region for Wednesday, Aug. 3. There were no changes overnight on the Fly Creek Fire, it remains 280 acres and 80% contained. Handline was completed down to the river by crews yesterday on the northeast and northwest corners of the fire area. 115 personnel are assigned to the fire today. A few of these resources have been identified as available on scene to support other incidents if the need arises. An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), also known as a drone, will be put to use identifying hot spots across the fire area today. The UAS will primarily be used in areas with very steep and rugged terrain along the northern perimeter near the river where it is not safe for firefighters to access on foot. Firefighters will focus on identifying and extinguishing hotspots within the fire perimeter throughout the day with support from water tenders. Aircraft will be available if needed, portions of Lake Billy Chinook may be closed again today if air resources need to dip out of it. The Level 1 evacuation notice for the Three Rivers area and the Level 3 evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds remain in place. For information on evacuations, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyORSheriff.

