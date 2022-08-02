Red Flag Warning in place until 11 p.m. Monday

ktvz.com
KTVZ
Warm; isolated thunderstorms
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... While we may see a thin cloud or two, we will have plenty of sunshine today and more very warm daytime highs. Those highs will reach the mid 90's and there is a slight chance of some isolated thunderstorms. Westerly winds pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Breezes become light and variable this evening and remain that way tonight. Skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's.
KTVZ
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
Oregon wildfires: Check the air quality anywhere in the state with this interactive map
Wildfires are burning in Oregon again this summer, causing air quality to suffer. A recent study conducted by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that wildfires have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state.
Channel 6000
Heat wave to take a break in Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our stretch of excessive heat is finally coming to an end. We began just over a week ago as temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday, July 24. Daytime highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s, and low 100s, and stayed there through Sunday, July 31.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon fire information for Wednesday, Aug. 3
The following is information from Central Oregon Fire and the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center on fires happening around the region for Wednesday, Aug. 3. There were no changes overnight on the Fly Creek Fire, it remains 280 acres and 80% contained. Handline was completed down to the river by crews yesterday on the northeast and northwest corners of the fire area. 115 personnel are assigned to the fire today. A few of these resources have been identified as available on scene to support other incidents if the need arises. An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), also known as a drone, will be put to use identifying hot spots across the fire area today. The UAS will primarily be used in areas with very steep and rugged terrain along the northern perimeter near the river where it is not safe for firefighters to access on foot. Firefighters will focus on identifying and extinguishing hotspots within the fire perimeter throughout the day with support from water tenders. Aircraft will be available if needed, portions of Lake Billy Chinook may be closed again today if air resources need to dip out of it. The Level 1 evacuation notice for the Three Rivers area and the Level 3 evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds remain in place. For information on evacuations, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyORSheriff.
ijpr.org
Thu 8 AM | Oregon's wildfire risk map and defensible space code, explained
It's a simple fact of life in Oregon: it gets dry in the summer, and things can catch on fire. That much is accepted, but state efforts to increase fire safety are meeting with resistance. First, there's the new wildfire risk map, which places all properties, rural and urban, into...
centraloregondaily.com
Multiple Central Oregon fires started with Sunday thunderstorms
At least 15 new fire “incidents” were started Sunday following thunderstorms that moved through the region. The search is on for as many as six others that have been reported. Central Oregon Fire Information said firefighterds responded to the West Cultus Fire located roughly 2 miles northwest of...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfires: Tuesday update
Here is an update on fires in Central and Southern Oregon from Central Oregon Fire Information and from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Central Oregon – Firefighters worked late and stayed out overnight on a number of the existing fires across central Oregon. There was no significant growth on any of the incidents despite gusty winds from passing thunderstorms. Resources responded to two additional fires yesterday evening.
‘More preparation’ for Oregon heat wave makes difference
Oregon state climatologist Larry O'Neill told KOIN 6 News July is shaping up to be one of the warmest on record. While this year's heatwave hasn't been quite as hot or deadly as the heat dome of 2021, it has been nearly twice as long.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Climate Change on the Oregon Coast (3-part series)
Humans are adaptable and extreme weather is part of life on Earth, but the average climate has shifted so drastically in the last century that our infrastructure and behaviors haven’t adjusted. It’s easy to see the patterns of human influence at the global level; rising sea level, increased drought and aridification, torrential flooding, and epic ice storms have plagued the 21st century.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
There is no doubt that Oregon is one of the most beautiful states and these beautiful places that I'm about to name in this article stand proof of that. If you have never been to Oregon, you should definitely visit it next time you get the chance because there are plenty of beautiful places to explore, and all of these three recommendations are a great start. And if you have been to Oregon before but never visited these amazing places, add them to your list and make sure you do because they are great for both short and long holidays, no matter who you are traveling with.
Adventure Into Oregon's Best Caves
Have you ever explored a cave before? It was something that took a lot for me to try out. Climb down underground into the darkness. No thanks. Our first cave we checked out was actually in Arizona and I actually had a good time. There were a lot of people so somehow that made me feel safe. Then once we got to Oregon, we read about how many caves there were, which in Deschutes National Forest along there are about 700 and set out to explore as many as we could.
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
ksro.com
McKinney Near Oregon Border Now Over 55-Thousand Acres; Two Dead
Evacuation orders remain in place for around two-thousand residents in Northern California as the McKinney Fire continues to burn out of control near the Oregon border. It erupted on Friday and has already charred more than 52-thousand acres in Siskiyou County, making it the state’s most destructive wildfire of the season. Reports say that two people died, after being trapped in a vehicle in the fire’s path. Governor Newsom has declared a state of emergency to allow for more emergency response efforts and access to federal aid. Containment was still at zero percent as of Monday morning.
KXL
Oregon Sends Fire Crews To California
Portland, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized three specialized task forces to help California crews fight that states largest wild fire. Crews from Marion, Linn and Clakamas counties are in the Golden State protecting communities from the deadly McKinney Fire. The crews started 24 hour shifts on Monday and could be in California for two weeks. Izak Hamilton, Spokesperson for Clackamas Fire says they also sent a significant amount of equipment. Including all terrain fire trucks, and water tenders.
