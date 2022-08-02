ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff and Board of Supervisors offer few details in response to federal receivership over jail

By Roslyn Anderson
WLBT
 2 days ago
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
