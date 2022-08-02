Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Seminole, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Harney, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Seminole; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Seminole County in east central Florida South central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geneva, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Geneva, Lake Harney, Farmton and Mullet Lake Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: District of Columbia HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the District of Columbia and Baltimore, portions of northeast, central, and southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Iron, Madison, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Iron; Madison; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL IRON, MADISON, SOUTHWESTERN SAINTE GENEVIEVE AND SOUTHERN SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 522 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported multiple water rescues and water getting into residences by Saline Creek in Fredericktown. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Farmington, Fredericktown, Bismarck, Ironton, Park Hills, Pilot Knob, Iron Mountain Lake, Arcadia, Junction City, Cobalt, Marquand, Knob Lick, Roselle, Womac, Coffman, Iron Mountain, Catherine Place, Mine La Motte, Libertyville and Doe Run. This includes the following State Parks Hawn State Park and Fort Davidson Historic Site. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Crawford; Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Bond IL, Clinton IL, Fayette IL, Marion IL, Monroe IL, Randolph IL, Saint Clair and Washington IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Crawford MO, Iron MO, Jefferson MO, Madison MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Francois MO, Sainte Genevieve MO and Washington MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing high rain rates and localized flash flooding remain possible through the morning
Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Camden, Hickory, Laclede, Polk, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Hickory; Laclede; Polk; St. Clair FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden and Hickory. In southwest Missouri, Dallas, Laclede and Polk. In west central Missouri, St. Clair. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 332 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Camdenton, Hermitage, Urbana, Wheatland, Macks Creek, Linn Creek, Preston and Cross Timbers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
Heat Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the District of Columbia and Baltimore, portions of northeast, central, and southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
