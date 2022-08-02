ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 17:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 543 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parker Canyon Lake, or 14 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake and Canelo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

Flooding around Tucson area leads to road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain covered areas of Pima County, and this made driving dangerous. The damage from flooding left several roads closed in the southern part of the county, where a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. Despite the closures, drivers still passed through...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley

PHOENIX — A dust storm warning was issued on Sunday for parts of the south Valley that stretches through Pinal County. This comes after a torrent of rain dropped nearly two inches of rain in some parts of the Valley the night before, causing flooding and damage to some areas.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon 2022: Dust storm rolls into Casa Grande

Take a look at this video from south of the Valley. FOX 10 viewer Kim Adair shared video of the dust rolling her way, bringing low visibility for drivers in the area.
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps with thunderstorm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through next week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain just a bit cooler than average well into next week. Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2:00 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Light...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to an alternate safe place overnight because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31. According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County changes 7 of 129 Vote Center locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seven of the 129 Vote Center locations have been changed since the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the original list of locations in May. Pima County voters can cast a ballot at any Pima County Vote Center, whether it be near their home,...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
TUCSON, AZ
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...

