Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 17:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 543 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parker Canyon Lake, or 14 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake and Canelo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding Advisory issued for parts of Pima County Wednesday
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest weather news.
KGUN 9
Flooding around Tucson area leads to road closures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain covered areas of Pima County, and this made driving dangerous. The damage from flooding left several roads closed in the southern part of the county, where a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. Despite the closures, drivers still passed through...
12news.com
Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley
PHOENIX — A dust storm warning was issued on Sunday for parts of the south Valley that stretches through Pinal County. This comes after a torrent of rain dropped nearly two inches of rain in some parts of the Valley the night before, causing flooding and damage to some areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Dust storm rolls into Casa Grande
Take a look at this video from south of the Valley. FOX 10 viewer Kim Adair shared video of the dust rolling her way, bringing low visibility for drivers in the area.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps with thunderstorm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through next week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain just a bit cooler than average well into next week. Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2:00 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Light...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
KOLD-TV
Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to an alternate safe place overnight because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31. According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
Pima County changes 7 of 129 Vote Center locations
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seven of the 129 Vote Center locations have been changed since the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the original list of locations in May. Pima County voters can cast a ballot at any Pima County Vote Center, whether it be near their home,...
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
Up to $400 in vouchers to switch from gas to electric outdoor tools
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is offering vouchers for those willing to switch from gas-powered to electric lawn and garden equipment.
Passenger from crash near Flowing Wells passed away
The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection N. Flowing Wells Rd. and W. Prince Rd. involving a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
KOLD-TV
Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Incumbents lead primary elections in Oro Valley and Marana, with one newcomer close to victory
Marana and Oro Valley Town Council members and candidates are still waiting for the official tally from Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary election, but an unofficial vote count is available. Four seats were open with a field of seven candidates vying for Marana Town Council positions. Four incumbents ran for reelection,...
Flooding forces evacuation at senior care facility
Authorities evacuated 10 patients and two staff members from a flooded senior care facility Sunday. No patients were injured.
L.A. Weekly
Adam Boehme Fatally Struck in Bicycle Accident near East 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]
17-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies in Two-Vehicle Accident near South Pantano Parkway. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., near South Pantano Parkway. The crash involved a bicyclist and a 2018 Peterbilt 330. According to police, Boehme was riding his electric bicycle on the eastbound lanes of East 22nd Street when the truck...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
Comments / 0