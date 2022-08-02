Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 17:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 543 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parker Canyon Lake, or 14 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake and Canelo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO