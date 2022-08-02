Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out

RANCHO CORDOVA -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District has dubbed the high number of calls to human-caused fires a crisis. Firefighters respond to 10-15 human-caused fires linked to homeless encampments daily, according to a spokesperson. The cost to respond is "substantial" and the number of daily calls for service to human-caused fires, that are in other ways preventable, has been dubbed a "crisis" by the department. The reason for the uptick in calls: more people experience homelessness in Sacramento County, and conditions are drier and hotter. With more people living among dry fuels and at a high risk of catching...

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO