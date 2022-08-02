Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out

www.kcra.com
KCRA.com
Stockton's National Night Out brings together families, resources
STOCKTON, Calif. — National Night Out celebrations were held around the region Tuesday night, including in Stockton. National Night Out events are focused on building relationships between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve, as well as connecting neighbors with each other, resources available and other local leaders.
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
National Night Out events happening in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Communities and neighborhoods throughout Sacramento will join together for the 39th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event that occurs every year throughout the United States. The event is also meant to bring together communities with their local police departments and promote police-community […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento County code enforcement officer helps children out of burning home
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County code enforcement officer alerted and helped four children and their grandmother evacuate from their burning home Wednesday, authorities said. "This is not normally what I do, but everything aside, I just felt like I needed to rush in and provide assistance," said...
KCRA.com
‘We are here to support you’: West Sacramento prepares for its annual National Night Out events
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday marks National Night Out, a night when thousands of neighbors across the country plan a celebration to bond with each other and their local police departments. In West Sacramento, some neighbors will gather for a block party at Eagle Point Park to reconnect —...
kubaradio.com
MPD and SCSO Invite Public to “National Night Out” Tonight
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Tonight is ‘National Night Out’ as citizens ‘take back’ their neighborhoods and business centers and for Yuba-Sutter, there are two options. The Sutter County Sheriff’s office invites you to join them this evening, at their office at 1077 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City, from 5:30 until 9:00. Food trucks will be on location, including Tacos El Jeff & Rosie’s Sno Biz.
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire. Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE. Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to […]
Cal Expo responds to allegations of detainment, tackling of 11-year-old by Cal Expo Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours after a news conference was held by an Elk Grove family that alleges their 11-year-old son was tackled and unlawfully detained by Cal Expo Police, a statement issued by Cal Expo and the State Fair was released regarding the incident. “The safety of all fairgoers, especially our youth, is our […]
Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
KCRA.com
Crews remove abandoned boat from Sacramento River months after fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews removed an abandoned boat from the Sacramento River on Wednesday after itcaught on fire earlier this summer. It was one of dozens that are causing problems in the region's waterways. The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the boat fire west of Sand Cove Park on...
The Cost of Homeless Encampment Fires Are Not Just Financial
RANCHO CORDOVA -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District has dubbed the high number of calls to human-caused fires a crisis. Firefighters respond to 10-15 human-caused fires linked to homeless encampments daily, according to a spokesperson. The cost to respond is "substantial" and the number of daily calls for service to human-caused fires, that are in other ways preventable, has been dubbed a "crisis" by the department. The reason for the uptick in calls: more people experience homelessness in Sacramento County, and conditions are drier and hotter. With more people living among dry fuels and at a high risk of catching...
Grass fire leads to highway closures near Fairfield
(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police. The fire is […]
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
mymotherlode.com
Amador Sheriff Candidate Cleared Of Any Criminal Wrongdoing
Amador County, CA — The top two vote-getters from the June Primary Election running for Amador County Sheriff are incumbent Gary Redman and challenger Sgt. Ryan Gillaspie. The two will face off in a runoff during the November General Election. Things are complicated between the two, because Sgt. Gillaspie was put on paid administrative leave by the department just days before the primary election with little explanation given from the sheriff’s office.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City breaks ground on new Recreation Center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. After several years of planning, officials from the city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County gathered Tuesday to break ground on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center. Several hundred community members gathered on the lake side of 56-Acres near the El Dorado County library.
Deadly shooting at Natomas gas station
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are responding to a gas station in the area of West El Camino and Gateway Oaks Drive following a deadly shooting, according to police. Police said that the shooting took place before 12:30 a.m. at the Speedway gas station located at 2650 Gateway Oaks Drive. When officers […]
Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
Davis police seeking at-risk missing teenager Eathan Tunstall
DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling for help as they try to locate an at-risk missing teenager. Police said Eathan Tunstall's family has not seen him since he left football practice at Davis High School on July 26. However, police said the 15-year-old might have been seen in Old Sacramento as recently as July 31.
Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.” According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away. […]
