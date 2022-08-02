Community Champion: Cleaning up Sacramento 1 piece of trash at a time

www.kcra.com
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
National Night Out events happening in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Communities and neighborhoods throughout Sacramento will join together for the 39th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event that occurs every year throughout the United States. The event is also meant to bring together communities with their local police departments and promote police-community […]
californiaglobe.com
LA Bans Homeless Camps Near Schools While Sacramento Prohibited from Removing Homeless on Public Property
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. Also on Tuesday, a federal judge issued an order forbidding Sacramento police and city officials from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property until Aug. 25. Several...
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
KCRA.com
Crews remove abandoned boat from Sacramento River months after fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews removed an abandoned boat from the Sacramento River on Wednesday after itcaught on fire earlier this summer. It was one of dozens that are causing problems in the region's waterways. The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the boat fire west of Sand Cove Park on...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento restaurants seeing less business during Capitol renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past two years have been full of irregularities and hardship for downtown Sacramento businesses, with restrictions issued because of COVID-19. But work to modernize the California state Capitol has also been a challenge. Many restaurants nearby rely on business from lawmakers and capitol workers to...
Probation officer passing by alerts family that their south Sacramento home is on fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A probation officer who just happened to be in the area alerted a family that their house was on fire in south Sacramento late Wednesday morning. The incident happened along the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene. Firefighters say a Sacramento County probation officer was driving by the neighborhood when they saw some smoke. The probation officer then jumped into action and alerted the people inside - who apparently had no idea their home was burning.All six people who were in the home got out safely.Investigators believe electrical wiring from a chicken coop with lighting by extension cords caused the fire.
KCRA.com
Doughbot doughnut shop returns to Sacramento 8 years after closing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved vegan doughnut shop is back in business after it closed eight years ago in Sacramento.Doughbot made its big return at a new shop with new owners. The shop closed in 2014. But now they're back and had a soft opening on Tuesday. Sacramento doughnut...
KCRA.com
KCRA 3 dominates July sweeps in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 News was again the number one choice for local household news viewers in Sacramento all day long, winning each of its newscasts in the July sweeps period. “Our commitment to covering the news across 20,000 plus square miles is driven by the support from...
KCRA.com
'Deeper story to be told': Sacramento launches African American Experience Project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's historic preservation team has launched the African American Experience project — and is asking the community to get involved. Those with the project are encouraging residents to share artifacts, photos and stories. Carson Anderson, former preservation director and one of the...
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great start
Salmon fishing on Sacramento River compared To the last 2 years salmon fishing on the “Sacramento River”, So far has been great since opening day for salmon fishing “ July 16, 2022 “ local fisherman’s are catching anywhere from 15-25lb fishes & about six to a dozen being caught every morning says, A local die hard salmon fisherman That has been fishing at this location for over 40 years now.
Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar shutting doors after struggle with pandemic, homeless challenges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing challenge after challenge, another downtown Sacramento business decided to close their doors. The Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe and Bar owner said she's actually losing money every day she stays open. Residents who live and visit the area said it's devastating to see it close down.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County code enforcement officer helps children out of burning home
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County code enforcement officer alerted and helped four children and their grandmother evacuate from their burning home Wednesday, authorities said. "This is not normally what I do, but everything aside, I just felt like I needed to rush in and provide assistance," said...
CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire. Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE. Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to […]
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s great water experiments have failed. It’s time for real solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the State is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the State’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
Levee district will ask Natomas residents to help fund improvements
SACRAMENTO -- Natomas was just minutes from mayhem last fall. Now, levee district leaders are trying to keep it from happening again.Drive along Garden Highway in Natomas and you'll see one of the eight pumping station that protects 140,000 people and their properties"Plant 1a was built in 1920 and, internally, the pumps are still the same pumps," said Kevin King.General manager Kevin King showed us the debris racks that keep channels clear so pumps don't fail."One chain failure will cause the entire rack to shut down - and we had six chain failures at the same time on three different...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’
“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
KCRA.com
‘We are here to support you’: West Sacramento prepares for its annual National Night Out events
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday marks National Night Out, a night when thousands of neighbors across the country plan a celebration to bond with each other and their local police departments. In West Sacramento, some neighbors will gather for a block party at Eagle Point Park to reconnect —...
