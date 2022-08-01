ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Fall Camp Opens For 2022 Elon Football Team

Elon, N.C. - The Elon University football team opened camp on the 2022 season Thursday. Listed below is content from the start of camp as well as an interview from Taylor Durham, the Voice of the Elon Phoenix, with Head Coach Tony Trisciani and Devonte Chandler. PURCHASE YOUR SEASON TICKETS...
